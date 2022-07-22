FULTON – Oswego Industries Inc. has received a $5,000 grant from the John Ben Snow Foundation to create the Mind the Gap Fund, which offers tutoring reimbursement for students with learning disabilities. The funding is available to students in Oswego County with a documented disability on a first-come, first-served basis.

By providing funding through a reimbursement model, parents will be able to choose the tutor they believe is best suited to support their child.

“Often, we see families want to work with someone who has already worked with the student in some capacity, like a teacher’s aide from the child’s classroom,” said Heather Wilsey, the Behavior Support Coordinator at Oswego Industries who oversees Family Support Services. “Because families have that context, we see the best results when parents are able to select their child’s tutor.”

Oswego Industries has offered tutoring reimbursement through disabled students’ Respite dollars since becoming one with Parents of Special Children in January of 2020. However, since these funds are limited by quarter, families may not have enough support to maintain tutoring throughout the summer months or may need to choose between other Respite activities and tutoring.

The Mind the Gap Fund will provide approximately 100-200 hours of enrichment for Oswego County students, helping close the gap between existing resources and students’ needs.

“We are so grateful to the John Ben Snow Foundation and its staff for their commitment to the children of Oswego County,” said Laurie Davis, Executive Director of Oswego Industries. “Their support will directly benefit students in reaching critical grade level skills in areas like literacy and math.”

The public may expand on the available funding by requesting donations be used for the Mind the Gap Fund. A suggested donation of $38 will provide approximately one hour of tutoring.

For over 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions. Its mission is to empower people with disabilities to live rich, fulfilling lives of their own choosing. They accomplish this by striving to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity and independence through education, advocacy and increased community acceptance and participation.

Programs offered by Oswego Industries include Day Habilitation, Community Habilitation, Family Support Services, and Vocational and Employment Supports. Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related