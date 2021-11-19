FULTON – This holiday season, empower people with disabilities to follow their passions by donating to Oswego Industries.

The Fulton-based non-profit has provided supports to people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities since 1968. The agency is currently looking to expand upon job training and social skill (known as day habilitation) programs through Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. Giving Tuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on November 30, 2021, and throughout the year.

“So many folks in our community have discovered their interests and passions through our programming,” said Rebekkah Frisch, Marketing & Communications Associate at Oswego Industries. “Giving Tuesday helps harness the generosity of our community for sustainable growth, so we can broaden our impact.”

Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

People demonstrate generosity in many ways on Giving Tuesday. Whether it’s helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving to causes we care about, every act of generosity counts. Giving Tuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets billions of impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved in their communities.

“Giving Tuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year,” said Asha Curran, Giving Tuesday’s CEO and co-founder. “With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, Giving Tuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world.”

Those who are interested in joining Oswego Industries’ Giving Tuesday initiative can visit bit.ly/giving-tues-21. For more details about the Giving Tuesday movement, visit the Giving Tuesday website or Facebook page.

About Oswego Industries

For over 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions. Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment. Person-centered services include pre-vocational and vocational training, family support services, supported employment, and day habilitation programs. Its sister agency, The Arc of Oswego County, provides services to seniors with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.

About Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give. Giving Tuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity and equity around the globe.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...