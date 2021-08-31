Over 80 Vendors Sign Up For Fulton Fall Festival

FULTON – Fulton’s Fall Festival “Cider and Sweaters” has over 80 vendors signed up for the day.

There will be live music, food, crafts, art, makeup, lotions, candles, essential oils, games and more. The bands for the day start with Fish Creek Rodeo and end with Max. There will be a Bounce House, G&G Animal Show, The Bubble Man, and a Magician.

Dan Mainville will host drone presentations. Games include pumpkin tic tac toe, scavenger hunts, maze walks, corn hole and photo stages. Jim Latino, representing the Great Eastern Whiteout, is donating prizes for the kids’ games. Fulton Block Builders is providing a Pride Grant to cover expenses.

Local manufactures will be featured in the War Memorial and non-profits such as the CYO, County Youth Bureau, CNY Arts, and the Fulton Library will be scattered throughout the event. Students from the high school and members of the Carpenters Union with be helping out before, during and after the event. Menters Ambulance Service will provide first aid for the day.

A lot has gone into this first-time fun family event. The Committee notes that it will go on rain or shine unless there is an electrical storm. “So, dress for the weather and plan on attending a great event” commented Chris Waldron, Director of the City of Fulton, Parks and Recreation.

The Fall Festival “Cider and Sweaters” will be held on October 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at C.W. Barrett Drive (road along the lake near the War Memorial) including Recreation Park, War Memorial & Ice Rink.

