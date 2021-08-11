Plans For Fulton’s First Fall Festival Progressing Rapidly

FULTON – Live music, children’s games/activities, craft vendors, pony rides, photo booths, food vendors and local manufacturers are all being planned for the first annual Fulton Fall Festival, “Cider & Sweaters,” which is scheduled for October 9.

The Planning Committee, pictured above, recently met to report out on the progress each has made.

Linda Eagan and Mallori Stoia have booked the bands, “Fish Creek Rodeo” and “Max Scialdone.” Fish Creek Rodeo with Liz Friedel and Jermey Petrie have county and fiddle followers all over Central New York.

“They are sure to attract a good crowd with their duets, original music, witty dysfunctional love songs, some barnburners and popular tunes,” Eagan said. “They’ll kick off the Fall Festival at 10 a.m. and play until 12:30. You don’t want to miss them; I’ll be a lot of fun.”

Max Scialdone will play from 1 to 4 p.m. He too is known all over CNY and is sure to keep the festival rockin.

“He has been featured on 6 albums singing lead and harmony lines. He sings everything from oldies, country, blues, classic rock, new rock, pop, pop rock, and a few of his own originals too! We’re looking forward to a great day,” Stoia said.

City of Fulton Parks and Recreation Director Chris Waldron is working hard to be sure all the city and county permits are in place. He will also be working with the city to highlight the many local manufactures that call Fulton, home.

“Since Nestles left some people have forgotten how many manufactures we still have here. This will be a great way for the residents and manufacturers to reconnect,” Waldron said.

Caroline Shue has created a fantastic map and spread sheets to help keep the group organized. She, Crystal Bracy and Marissa Hanlon have been in contact with many crafters, vendors and food trucks. Lorrie Poyneer is organizing all of the kids’ games and events and Danielle Florio is rounding up an eager group of high schoolers to help Poyneer out at the event.

Be sure to mark your calendars. The festival will take place October 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at C.W. Barrett Drive (road along the lake near the War Memorial) including Recreation Park, War Memorial & Ice Rink.

More details will be available as the plans continue to take shape. Watch for information through your favorite news source, on the city website: https://www.fultonny.org/; at the FBB website: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com; or on Facebook too: City of Fulton – Parks & Recreation – Home (facebook.com); https://www.facebook.com/fultonblockbuilders

