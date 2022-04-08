FULTON – The John Wells Pratt House Museum will open for the season on Wednesday, April 13 at 10 a.m.

The new exhibits this year are themes displaying “People and Industry” and “Churches in Fulton.” Visitors can guess (or one may know) what the item is or what is depicted in the pictures as to what business it was and where it was located in Fulton. There are index cards where visitors can place their name and what they believe the item is or picture depicts. It will test one’s memory and it will be fun as well!

Come visit us on our opening day and enjoy an Easter treat, and while you’re there fill out a raffle ticket to win one of two Easter baskets that include candy, movies, lottery tickets, a gift card to a local restaurant, and much more!

The Pratt House Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Friday. Saturdays are by appointment only.

For more information contact Theresa Jones at 315-598-4616, visit our website at http://www.pratthousemuseum.org, or our Facebook page. You may also email us at [email protected].

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...