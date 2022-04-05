FULTON – A fun and exciting summer lies ahead for youngsters enrolled in the Fulton Family YMCA’s “Ready, Set, Summer!” day camp.

Camp runs weekdays from July 5 – August 26, based at the YMCA’s facility at 715 W. Broadway, and is open to youngsters who are 4 through completed seven grade. Campers will enjoy themed weeks including “Where The Magic Begins,” “Comics Come to Life” and “Carnival.” Field trips are tentatively scheduled to the Children’s Museum of Oswego and the Rosamond Gifford Zoo.

“Our summer camp gets kids moving and keeps them learning and exploring. The Y’s summer camp is an annual tradition, but we have changed up the schedule, and activities and are having a brand-new playground installed. I encourage parents to call us to learn how we can help their children get the most out of summer vacation,” said Amy Leotta, Fulton Family YMCA Executive Director.

Camp is open to all families, with discounts available for YMCA member families. Parents can send a child to camp as many or as few weeks as desired. The cost for YMCA members is $115 per week per child for three days of camp and $140 for the full five-day week. Non-members pay $135 for three days and $160 for the week. Children who need to stay beyond camp hours of 7:00-8:00am and 5:00pm-6:00pm are an additional $17 per week.

Parents with questions can call the YMCA at 315-598-9622 or email [email protected].

The Fulton Family YMCA is part of a powerful association of men, women and children committed to bringing about lasting personal and social change. With a focus on nurturing the potential of every child and teen, improving the community’s health and well-being and providing opportunities to give back and support neighbors, the Y enables youth, adults, families and communities to be healthy, confident, connected and secure.

