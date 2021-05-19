FULTON – Do you or someone you know have Type 1 Diabetes? Would you like to provide those with Type 1 Diabetes with the information and access to resources they need to connect with other living with Type 1 Diabetes? Here’s your opportunity.

Established in the fall of 2019, T1D Oswego County is a committee comprised of parents, professionals, and concerned community members, as well as persons with Type 1 Diabetes. T1D Oswego County was formed with a goal of bringing together the greater T1D community and providing local opportunities to connect and support each other throughout all stages of life.

The group planned to host a series of panel discussions and events entitled T1D Connections. The series aims at bringing together individuals with Type 1 Diabetes of all ages, their family members, nurses and healthcare professionals, community leaders and others who wish to learn more about Type 1 Diabetes and connect to a support system. The first panel discussion, which offered attendees the opportunity to meet and interact with two different panel cohorts about their experience in living with Type 1 Diabetes, was a success. However with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic the committee was forced to change its focus.

“When we realized that we would not be able to host in-person events we knew that we must continue our mission to aid the Type 1 Diabetes community,” said T1D Oswego County Member and Coordinator of the Rural Health Network of Oswego County Leanna Cleveland. “While COVID-19 has put a damper on our in-person connection events, our committee has stayed vigilant in engaging our community and providing resources and support via virtual panel discussions on school and sports considerations for individuals living with Type 1 Diabetes, care for Type 1 Diabetes during the summer months, and a video series regarding Type 1 Diabetes devices such as pumps through our T1D Facebook page and the Rural Health Network website.

“Realizing that much has changed since the COVID 19 pandemic we are seeking community members to join us in helping to guide the direction of T1D Oswego County for the future,” said Cleveland. “Currently the committee meets virtually every other month from 3:00 p.m. -4:00 p.m. The committee is open any and all individuals interested in supporting the Type 1 Diabetes community. It’s a small commitment that will have a positive impact on lives of those living with Type 1 Diabetes.”

For more information on becoming a member of T1D Oswego County contact Leanna Cleveland, Coordinator of Community Health: [email protected] (315) 592-0827

T1D Oswego County is community collaboration with insight from the Oswego City/County Youth Bureau, parents of children with Type 1 Diabetes, Oswego Health, Oswego County Opportunities (OCO), the Oswego County Health Department and Cornell Cooperative Extension. For more information visit and follow the Facebook group; T1D Oswego County.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...