FULTON – Oswego Industries, a non-profit organization based in Fulton, New York. that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has announced team slots are full for its 15th Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser, which is taking place at Battle Island Golf Course in Fulton on Saturday, June 12.

“We are honored by the support from the community and area businesses,” said Rebekkah Frisch, Marketing & Communications Associate at Oswego Industries.

For those still interested in supporting the tournament but unable to play, 50/50 raffle tickets are available for $10 each. The pot is currently over $2,000. The winning ticket will be drawn over Facebook Live at the conclusion of the tournament. Ticket holders do not need to be present at the event in order to win.

The captain and crew tournament is being presented by Exelon Generation, which uses its power and resources to make the world a better place. Additional event sponsors include Key Bank, C. J. Demars Mechanical, and Concord Insurance.

“We are proud to support Oswego Industries and the important work that they do for adults with disabilities in our community,” said Pat Navin, site vice president, James A FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant. “Oswego Industries stands for inclusion and innovation, two concepts that are important to our team at the nuclear sites, and to our company. We applaud their efforts and are happy to be sponsoring this year’s tournament.”

Limited sponsorship opportunities are still available, including raffle baskets for the day of the event. Learn more by calling 315-598-3108, ext. 232 or emailing Rebekkah Frisch at [email protected].

For over 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions. Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment. Person-centered services include pre-vocational and vocational training, family support services, supported employment, and day habilitation programs. Its sister agency, The Arc of Oswego County, provides services to seniors with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.

