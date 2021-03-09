FULTON – The Fulton City School District sent home two letters within the past few days informing the community that three G. Ray Bodley High School students (all separate cases) have tested positive for COVID-19 and subsequently there are a total of 39 students and three basketball coaches are now in quarantine.

Of the 39 students in quarantine, 17 are on the boys’ basketball team and 10 are on the girls’ varsity basketball team.

The district informed the community yesterday that after a member of the G. Ray Bodley High School freshman boys’ basketball team tested positive for COVID-19, 27 students and one coach are now under quarantine.

The student who tested positive was last in school on Friday, March 5. After working with the Oswego County Department of Health with contact tracing, the DOH quarantined 17 members of the boys’ basketball team, one coach, and an additional 10 students who had close contact with the positive student during the school day.

The district also sent out a letter on Saturday, March 6, informing the community that two students had tested positive (unrelated cases) and were both in school on Thursday, March 4. One of the students who tested positive is on the girls’ varsity basketball team.

Ten members of the girls’ varsity basketball team and two coaches were required to enter a quarantine period by the DOH. An additional two students who had close contact with one of the positive students and are also required to quarantine.

In the letter sent on Saturday, Superintendent Brian Pulvino said if a family does not receive a call, but is still concerned about potential exposure, to contact the high school main office. Questions or concerns about COVID-19 can also be directed to the health department’s COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.

The students required to quarantine will learn remotely during their quarantine period.

“With spring just around the corner, local data regarding COVID infection rates improving, and more members of our community being vaccinated, we have reasons to be optimistic,” Pulvino said in Saturday’s letter. “However, we must continue to follow the precautions that have proven to reduce the risk of COVID transmission. These include wearing masks that cover our mouths and noses when around others, maintaining social distance and washing our hands often.”

