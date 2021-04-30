FULTON – The United Way of Greater Oswego County recently elected two committed community members to their board of directors.

Tracy Wimmer joined the board in February and Sarah Ingerson was elected in March. Both will serve as directors of the board through 2023 and will help implement partnerships that work toward ensuring every resident of Oswego County has the opportunity and access needed to achieve their full potential.

“These new board members bring strong expertise and diverse experience to our engaged and insightful board of directors,” said Christy Huynh, chair of the governance committee of board and past president. “Tracy and Sarah are committed to strengthening Oswego County and their enthusiasm about United Way will drive change for our community’s future health and well-being.”

Tracy Wimmer is the vice-president and chief financial officer (CFO) at ConnextCare, which is located in Pulaski and provides healthcare across Oswego County. Ms. Wimmer brings particularly relevant experience to the board as she was previously employed by the United Way of the Mohawk Valley as director of finance. She also recently participated in Leadership Oswego County and the Oswego Health 5k.

“I appreciate the collaboration between the United Way and their community partners to work toward giving back to the community,” Wimmer said.

Sarah Ingerson, program coordinator at SUNY Oswego Office of Business and Community Relations (OBCR) was elected to the board in March. Her professional experience includes employment at Oswego County Opportunities and the Oswego County Department of Social Services, which she believes allowed her to understand both the demands and strengths of the community.

“As a native of Oswego County, I have always been passionate about issues impacting our residents,” Ingerson said. “I am interested in giving my time and talents to United Way to further its mission of raising awareness of local human needs and supporting solutions that address those needs.”

Patrick Dewine, executive director of United Way affirmed, “It is an honor to welcome these distinguished leaders who believe the power of unity can create lasting and impactful change in our community.”

About United Way of Greater Oswego County: United Way is advancing the common good by changing systems to help all of us. We are all connected and interdependent. We all win when a child succeeds in school, when families are financially stable, when people are healthy. United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting changes by addressing the underlying causes of these problems. Living United means being part of the change. It takes everyone in the community working together to create a brighter future.

For more information about to support the efforts of United Way of Greater Oswego County, please call 315-593-1900 or visit www.OswegoUnitedWay.org.

