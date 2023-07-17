Higher oil prices combat low fuel demand

CNY – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.57, three cents higher than last Monday. One year ago, the price was $4.53. The New York State average is $3.67, down one cent from a week ago. A year ago, the NYS average was $4.71. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.60 (up 2 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.65 (no change from last Monday)

Elmira – $3.60 (no change from last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.69 (no change from last Monday)

Rochester – $3.71 (no change from last Monday)

Rome – $3.76 (down one cent from last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.67 (no change from last Monday)

Watertown – $3.76 (up one cent from last Monday)

Gas demand has fallen since the Independence Day holiday weekend as motorists have returned to their day-to-day driving routines. Typically, this would lower gas prices, however, such a move is being countered by the increasing cost for oil, the main ingredient in gasoline. The price for crude oil has moved from the upper $60s per barrel recently to the upper $70s. If crude oil prices continue to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit.

This morning, the national average price for diesel is $3.84, down from $5.54 a year ago. The New York average for diesel is $4.37, compared to $5.96 one year ago.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle. Get more tips here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/. Motorists can benefit from comparing pump prices before filling up with the AAA Mobile App for iPhone, iPad, and Android.

AAA members receive discounts at gas stations such as Fastrac, Maple Leaf Market and Shell.

