GOFCC Announces Exelon Generation As Presenting Sponsor Of 30th Annual Project Bloom

OSWEGO – The Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce (GOFCC) announces Exelon Generation will be the Presenting Sponsor of the 30th Annual Project Bloom, a communitywide beautification program.

As presenting sponsor, Exelon Generation will rally employee volunteers to clean, prep and plant flowers on designated days.

“Exelon Generation is proud to be a part of Project Bloom,” said Pete Orphanos, site vice president, Nine Mile Point at Exelon. “We chose to support this program because when people work together to beautify public spaces, it creates pride in our community and strengthens our bond as neighbors. It is especially meaningful to us to sponsor Veterans Park as a sign of our appreciation and gratitude for all those who have served.”

A long-standing tradition, Project Bloom is program managed by the GOFCC and supported by numerous sponsors each spring.

“Project Bloom enhances our community and highlights that this is a place that is vibrant, welcoming and thriving,” said. “We are incredibly grateful to Exelon Generation for their sponsorship of this program and for rallying a dedicated group of volunteers who will be planting throughout our community. We look forward to working with Exelon, and this year’s volunteers, to brighten this exceptional community.”

Project Bloom began May 24 and will run throughout the summer season in both the City of Oswego and the City of Fulton. The program offers a variety of opportunities for businesses large and small to get involved. In the City of Fulton, businesses can purchase baskets to decorate their entryways or sponsor welcome signs that are found across the entire Katie Toomey, executive director of the Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce city. In the City of Oswego, the chamber offers additional sponsorship opportunities to businesses with the opportunity to purchase banners that are placed along highly visible downtown streets or sponsor an entire city park. Both communities are always looking for professionals to prepare flower beds, plant and deliver baskets.

“Project Bloom is a fantastic annual project that beautifies our entire community and significantly adds to our downtown revitalization efforts,” said William Barlow, Mayor, City of Oswego. “I sincerely appreciate the continued support from Exelon, the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce and all the volunteers who work every year on Project Bloom.”

“Fulton has supported Project Bloom for many years, said Deana Michaels, Mayor, City of Fulton. “The chamber does a wonderful job of supporting citywide and small business beautification through the program. We look forward to seeing the City brightened up with flowers around town. We send a special thank you to Exelon for their support of the program.”

To learn more about Project Bloom, please visit oswegofultonchamber.com or email [email protected].

Attached images are for media use with credit to Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce. Pictured in image one “Project Bloom Launch” are Exelon volunteers with Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, Pete Orphanos, site vice president, Nine Mile Point at Exelon and Katie Toomey, executive director of the Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce. Pictured in image two “Project Bloom Volunteers” are Project Bloom Volunteers from Exelon Generation.

The Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce advances the business and community interests of the region through advocacy, member services and community enhancements. The GOFCC is a membership organization leading a regional collaboration that builds a vibrant retail/commercial/residential environment using its many resources. The GOFCC is a fully integrated affiliate of CenterState CEO, enabling the GOFCC to be strong chamber, dedicated to the needs of the Oswego- Fulton community, while bringing the area prominently into the overall growth and success of the region. www.oswegofultonchamber.com

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...