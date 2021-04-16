Governor Cuomo Announces More Than 40% Of New Yorkers Have Received At Least One Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

ALBANY, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that more than 40% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 233,973 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and nearly 1.5 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.       

“We remain locked in a footrace between the rate of infection and the vaccination rate, and we are continuing to work around the clock to get shots in arms as quickly and fairly as possible,” Cuomo said. “Our vaccination efforts are going very well – we have opened hundreds of vaccination distribution sites across the state, we’ve expanded to universal eligibility and we are investing in public awareness and education to make sure every New Yorker knows the vaccine is safe and effective. However, we are still largely dependent on the supply from the Federal Government, and until we have reached herd immunity all New Yorkers must continue with the safe practices we know work to stop the spread.”

New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.                                                

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

·     Doctor’s letter, or

·     Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

·     Signed certification                

 Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 AM today is as follows.                                              

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 12,872,765

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 233,973

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,485,899

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 40.2%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 27.0%  

 

 

People with at least one vaccine dose

 

People with complete vaccine series

 

Region

Cumulative

Total

Increase over past

24 hours

Cumulative

Total

Increase over past

24 hours

Capital Region

471,007

6,234

331,213

6,019

Central New York

400,601

4,712

296,105

4,040

Finger Lakes

490,772

5,533

345,048

7,595

Long Island

975,844

10,604

612,172

15,877

Mid-Hudson

842,611

12,239

534,132

11,504

Mohawk Valley

196,411

1,977

143,888

3,063

New York City

3,669,205

65,873

2,425,853

57,701

North Country

194,407

1,017

154,480

2,432

Southern Tier

261,001

3,016

187,204

4,542

Western New York

529,601

7,854

363,820

7,643

Statewide

8,031,460

119,059

5,393,915

120,416

 

 

 
                                             

 

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 

2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers 

TOTAL

CUMULATIVE

Week 1

Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20

163,650

0

163,650

163,650

Week 2

Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27

452,125

0

452,125 

615,775

Week 3

Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03

227,395

0

227,395

843,170

Week 4

Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10

239,025

165,150

404,175

1,247,345

Week 5

Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17

221,315

119,925

 

341,240

 

1,588,585

Week 6

Doses arriving

01/18- 01/24

250,400

462,395

 

712,795

 

2,301,380

Week 7

Doses arriving

01/25 – 01/31

260,150

239,525

499,675

2,801,055

Week 8

Doses arriving

02/01 – 02/07

321,850

220,720

542,570

3,343,625

Week 9

Doses arriving

02/8 – 02/14

320,000

244,500

564,500

3,908,125

Week 10

Doses arriving

2/15 – 2/21

356,990

265,525

622,515

4,530,640

Week 11

Doses arriving

2/22 – 2/28

393,530

305,780

699,310

5,229,950

Week 12

Doses arriving

03/01 – 03/07

1,020,660

290,500

1,311,160

6,541,110

Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14

618,880

526,415

1,145,295

7,686,405

Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21

699,790

584,775

1,284,565

8,970,970

Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28

828,000

737,080

1,565,080

10,536,050

Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 – 04/04

819,800

569,905

1,389,705 

11,925,755

Week 17 Doses arriving 04/05 – 04/12

1,068,455

658,770

1,727,225

13,652,980

 

New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.    

 

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.          

 

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.   

