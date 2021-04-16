Governor Cuomo Announces More Than 40% Of New Yorkers Have Received At Least One Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

ALBANY, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that more than 40% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 233,973 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and nearly 1.5 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.

“We remain locked in a footrace between the rate of infection and the vaccination rate, and we are continuing to work around the clock to get shots in arms as quickly and fairly as possible,” Cuomo said. “Our vaccination efforts are going very well – we have opened hundreds of vaccination distribution sites across the state, we’ve expanded to universal eligibility and we are investing in public awareness and education to make sure every New Yorker knows the vaccine is safe and effective. However, we are still largely dependent on the supply from the Federal Government, and until we have reached herd immunity all New Yorkers must continue with the safe practices we know work to stop the spread.”

New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

· Doctor’s letter, or

· Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

· Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 AM today is as follows.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 12,872,765

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 233,973

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,485,899

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 40.2%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 27.0%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 471,007 6,234 331,213 6,019 Central New York 400,601 4,712 296,105 4,040 Finger Lakes 490,772 5,533 345,048 7,595 Long Island 975,844 10,604 612,172 15,877 Mid-Hudson 842,611 12,239 534,132 11,504 Mohawk Valley 196,411 1,977 143,888 3,063 New York City 3,669,205 65,873 2,425,853 57,701 North Country 194,407 1,017 154,480 2,432 Southern Tier 261,001 3,016 187,204 4,542 Western New York 529,601 7,854 363,820 7,643 Statewide 8,031,460 119,059 5,393,915 120,416



1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1 Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2 Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3 Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4 Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5 Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6 Doses arriving 01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7 Doses arriving 01/25 – 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8 Doses arriving 02/01 – 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9 Doses arriving 02/8 – 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10 Doses arriving 2/15 – 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11 Doses arriving 2/22 – 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12 Doses arriving 03/01 – 03/07 1,020,660 290,500 1,311,160 6,541,110 Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14 618,880 526,415 1,145,295 7,686,405 Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21 699,790 584,775 1,284,565 8,970,970 Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28 828,000 737,080 1,565,080 10,536,050 Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 – 04/04 819,800 569,905 1,389,705 11,925,755 Week 17 Doses arriving 04/05 – 04/12 1,068,455 658,770 1,727,225 13,652,980

New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.

