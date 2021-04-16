Governor Cuomo Announces More Than 40% Of New Yorkers Have Received At Least One Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

ALBANY, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that more than 40% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 233,973 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and nearly 1.5 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.
“We remain locked in a footrace between the rate of infection and the vaccination rate, and we are continuing to work around the clock to get shots in arms as quickly and fairly as possible,” Cuomo said. “Our vaccination efforts are going very well – we have opened hundreds of vaccination distribution sites across the state, we’ve expanded to universal eligibility and we are investing in public awareness and education to make sure every New Yorker knows the vaccine is safe and effective. However, we are still largely dependent on the supply from the Federal Government, and until we have reached herd immunity all New Yorkers must continue with the safe practices we know work to stop the spread.”
New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.
The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:
· Doctor’s letter, or
· Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
· Signed certification
Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 AM today is as follows.
STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN
Total doses administered – 12,872,765
Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 233,973
Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,485,899
Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 40.2%
Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 27.0%
|
People with at least one vaccine dose
|
|
People with complete vaccine series
|
|
Region
|
Cumulative
Total
|
Increase over past
24 hours
|
Cumulative
Total
|
Increase over past
24 hours
|
Capital Region
|
471,007
|
6,234
|
331,213
|
6,019
|
Central New York
|
400,601
|
4,712
|
296,105
|
4,040
|
Finger Lakes
|
490,772
|
5,533
|
345,048
|
7,595
|
Long Island
|
975,844
|
10,604
|
612,172
|
15,877
|
Mid-Hudson
|
842,611
|
12,239
|
534,132
|
11,504
|
Mohawk Valley
|
196,411
|
1,977
|
143,888
|
3,063
|
New York City
|
3,669,205
|
65,873
|
2,425,853
|
57,701
|
North Country
|
194,407
|
1,017
|
154,480
|
2,432
|
Southern Tier
|
261,001
|
3,016
|
187,204
|
4,542
|
Western New York
|
529,601
|
7,854
|
363,820
|
7,643
|
Statewide
|
8,031,460
|
119,059
|
5,393,915
|
120,416
|
|
1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|
2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|
TOTAL
|
CUMULATIVE
|
Week 1
Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20
|
163,650
|
0
|
163,650
|
163,650
|
Week 2
Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27
|
452,125
|
0
|
452,125
|
615,775
|
Week 3
Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03
|
227,395
|
0
|
227,395
|
843,170
|
Week 4
Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10
|
239,025
|
165,150
|
404,175
|
1,247,345
|
Week 5
Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17
|
221,315
|
119,925
|
341,240
|
1,588,585
|
Week 6
Doses arriving
01/18- 01/24
|
250,400
|
462,395
|
712,795
|
2,301,380
|
Week 7
Doses arriving
01/25 – 01/31
|
260,150
|
239,525
|
499,675
|
2,801,055
|
Week 8
Doses arriving
02/01 – 02/07
|
321,850
|
220,720
|
542,570
|
3,343,625
|
Week 9
Doses arriving
02/8 – 02/14
|
320,000
|
244,500
|
564,500
|
3,908,125
|
Week 10
Doses arriving
2/15 – 2/21
|
356,990
|
265,525
|
622,515
|
4,530,640
|
Week 11
Doses arriving
2/22 – 2/28
|
393,530
|
305,780
|
699,310
|
5,229,950
|
Week 12
Doses arriving
03/01 – 03/07
|
1,020,660
|
290,500
|
1,311,160
|
6,541,110
|
Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14
|
618,880
|
526,415
|
1,145,295
|
7,686,405
|
Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21
|
699,790
|
584,775
|
1,284,565
|
8,970,970
|
Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28
|
828,000
|
737,080
|
1,565,080
|
10,536,050
|
Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 – 04/04
|
819,800
|
569,905
|
1,389,705
|
11,925,755
|
Week 17 Doses arriving 04/05 – 04/12
|
1,068,455
|
658,770
|
1,727,225
|
13,652,980
New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.
New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.
Be the first to comment