OSWEGO COUNTY – Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday announced 18 new #VaxtoSchool pop-up vaccination sites—including three in Oswego County—to increase vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers.

Governor Hochul and the State’s Department of Health urge all eligible New Yorkers, including and especially young New Yorkers, to get fully vaccinated for winter and as the State monitors for the Omicron variant.

“Parents and guardians, your child’s greatest defense against COVID-19 is the vaccine,” Governor Hochul said. “The best tool we have to keep our kids, families, and schools safe is ensuring New York’s students are fully vaccinated. As families gather this holiday season, I encourage parents to take advantage of our #VaxtoSchool sites and get their children vaccinated. It is easy, accessible, and convenient – so do not wait.”

Building on the State’s commitment to making the health and well-being of students, teachers, and families a top priority, on September 21, Governor Hochul announced a total of 120 sites will take place over a 12-week period statewide. To date, 216 sites have been established — far surpassing this goal. The Department of Health continues to work with local county health departments, community-based organizations, and healthcare centers to provide logistical support to establish these sites in all regions of the state. Partners, host sites, and outreach efforts are tailored to the communities they are built to serve. New locations are established on a rolling basis in partnership with localities.

A community-based medical professional will be available at each site to answer any questions parents and guardians of school-aged New Yorkers may have. As yet another tool to promote the vaccine, #VaxtoSchool buses — mobile vaccination efforts — continue to support these efforts statewide.

Operational days for each of the #VaxtoSchool pop-up vaccination sites in Oswego County for school-aged New Yorkers are below. The full list of #VaxtoSchool sites is available here and are updated weekly over the 12-week period to include new sites when they are announced.

CENTRAL NEW YORK

Sandy Creek Central School

124 Salisbury Street

Sandy Creek, NY 13145

Open: Wednesday, December 1; 2:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

Event Partner: ConnextCare

Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards

Ages 12+

Mexico High School

3338 Main Street

Mexico, NY 13114

Open: Friday, December 3; 2:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

Event Partner: ConnextCare

Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards

Ages 12+

Pulaski Junior/Senior High School

4624 Salina Street

Pulaski, NY 13142

Open: Friday, December 3; 2:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

Event Partner: ConnextCare

Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards

Ages 12+

Children can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which is available under Emergency Use Authorization for children ages 5 to 15 and is fully approved for those age 16 and older. The other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized or approved for this age group. If you are a parent or guardian of a school-aged New Yorker, you can also visit vaccines.gov, text your ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find a vaccine location closest to you. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine and school-aged children, New Yorkers can visit our dedicated website ny.gov/vaxtoschool or follow @VaccinateNY on Instagram.

Unless noted, the State’s #VaxtoSchool pop-up sites are currently focused on vaccinating 12 – 17-year-olds. New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit ny.gov/VaxforKids, vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. The list of mass vaccination sites administering the vaccine for 5-11-year-olds is available here.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to make sure their child is up to date on all recommended and required vaccinations, including the flu vaccine. Please visit the Department of Health website for more information on recommended childhood and adolescent immunizations.

