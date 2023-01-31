FULTON – After more than two decades helping homeowners finance their dreams, Fulton Savings Bank (FSB) bids a fond farewell to retiring Mortgage Loan Originator Thomas Greco, FSB Senior Vice President/Lending Compliance & CRA Officer Julie Mazzoli said.

“Tom began his career here in 1999,” Mazzoli said. “It’s hard to imagine Fulton Savings Bank without Tom. Through the years he has made homeownership a reality for hundreds of people in our community, and fostered countless friendships with his warm rapport and customer service. Tom was also instrumental in assisting many small businesses in the Bank’s market area with his experience and expertise in commercial real estate financing. He’s been an outstanding performer on our team, and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”

His colleagues, Mortgage Loan Originators Bob Chetney and Jennifer Whalen, carry forward that same dedication and commitment, Mazzoli said.

“They are an extremely successful team, and our current and future customers will continue to benefit from their professionalism and outstanding customer service. They know — and are committed to —the communities we serve.”

In addition to his duties at FSB, Greco has a rich history of community involvement. He has helped foster local economic development as a board member of Operation Oswego County, Inc., as well as a member of the Central NY Mortgage Bankers Association, Inc., the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors, and the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce. He has also been active in youth recreational activities through the Fulton Kiwanis Club.

Both Chetney and Whalen are involved with economic development and housing as members of the Central New York Mortgage Bankers Association, and the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.

Fulton Savings Bank has offices in Fulton, Baldwinsville, Phoenix, Central Square, Brewerton, and Constantia, with eleven ATMs throughout its service area and assets totaling more than $475 million and deposits totaling more than $315 million.

