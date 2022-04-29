FULTON – On Saturday, April 23, the Fulton Police Department conducted a vehicle and traffic stop on West Broadway near Phillips Street, in the city of Fulton, after an officer observed the operator fail to signal two turns.
The operator and sole occupant was found to have been operating the vehicle with only a NYS learner permit.
Furthermore, the operator was found to possess a small amount of crack cocaine and several non-prescribed oxycodone pills in the passenger compartment of the vehicle. Upon further search of the operator he was found to possess 2.99 ounces of cocaine which was concealed on his person. The operator was arrested.
He is identified as: Mark A. Grandazzo, 45 years old, of Hannibal, New York.
Charges:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree/ Intent to sell- Class B Felony
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree/ Narcotic Drug- Class B Felony
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree- Class A Misdemeanor
- Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd Degree- Class A Misdemeanor
- Two counts of Failure to Use Turn Signal- Violation
- Operating Motor Vehicle without a License- Violation
Grandazzo was transported to centralized arraignment and remanded to the Oswego County Jail without bail.