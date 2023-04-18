Hastings Man Arrested For Rape, Assault, Weapons Charges

HASTINGS, NY – Yesterday morning, April 17, 2023, at around 6:45 AM, members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office responded to 251 Bardeen Road in the Town of Hastings for a reported domestic dispute where a female was being held against her will at that location.

Investigation revealed that a 44-year-old female was held at that location under threat of a knife and a long gun. There, while being held under threat, Jeffrey L. Corbin, forcibly raped the female.

Corbin is 50 years old and resides at 251 Bardeen Road. The victim is an ex-girlfriend of Corbin’s who willingly went to the residence to meet with Corbin. After being at the residence, Corbin held a knife to the female’s neck, causing visible injury. Thereafter, Corbin retrieved a long gun and pointed it at the female’s head before raping her. The female was transported from the scene to a local hospital.

A search warrant was executed at Corbin’s residence where two guns, and several realistic imitation guns were found. Corbin is a convicted felon.

Corbin was arrested on scene and charged with Rape in the first degree, Criminal Sex Act in the first degree, Assault in the second degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, Unlawful Imprisonment in the first degree, Coercion in the second degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree, and Menacing in the second degree.

Corbin was arraigned last night in Oswego County CAP Court where he was remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $7,000 cash bail or $14,000 bond.

