OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department continues its efforts to promote COVID-19 vaccine as the virus is still circulating in Oswego County and, as reported, new variants attack primarily unvaccinated populations.

“It is not too late to get vaccinated now. Our department staff continues its hard work in promoting the vaccine,” said Jiancheng Huang, Director of Public Health. “Now is a good time to get your students aged 12 years and older vaccinated prior to the start of the next school year.”

Many colleges and universities are requiring vaccination or may loosen restrictions for fully-vaccinated students. Mask and quarantine requirements are still in place for those not fully vaccinated.

The next Health Department clinic will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered to those aged 12 and over. This is a 2-dose vaccine and participants should plan to come back on Wednesday, July 28 for their second shot.

In addition, the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 at the Oswego County Opportunities office in Hillside Commons, 9 Fourth Ave., Oswego.

Walk-ins are welcomed, although appointments and online pre-registration are still appreciated to help reduce wait-times and maintain efficient clinic operations. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link “For Local Information about the COVID-19 Vaccination.” All Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination clinic registration links are posted on this site.

The Oswego County COVID-19 hotline is also available to help people make appointments and answer any COVID-19 related questions. The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call 315-349-3330.

The Oswego County Office for the Aging can also help people aged 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.

Attendees should bring identification and insurance cards. Minors must verify that they are at least 12 years of age or have a parent or guardian attest on their behalf. However, health insurance is not required and there is no out-of-pocket expense to receive the vaccine. Those without health insurance can still get vaccinated at no cost.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only vaccine approved for those aged 12 and older. The Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both only approved for those aged 18 and older. For information about the COVID-19 vaccines, click on the “fact sheet” link at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov./

Free transportation is provided to Oswego County residents to visit COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Continue to take these steps to reduce your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19:

Get vaccinated.

Correctly and consistently wear a mask that completely covers your nose and mouth, if you are unvaccinated.

Stay at least six feet away from others who do not live with you.

Avoid crowds.

Avoid poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (or use hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol).

Get tested if you have signs or symptoms of COVID-19, or if you think you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Even if you and others (including children) do not feel sick and do not have any symptoms, you can still spread COVID-19 to family, friends and community.

Do NOT be around others if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, if you are sick, or if you have tested positive for COVID-19.

All residents should follow COVID-19 prevention measures that local businesses and workplaces may still have in place. Check the New York State website at forward.gov for additional guidance.

