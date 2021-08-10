OSWEGO COUNTY – High heat and humidity are forecast by the National Weather Service – Buffalo Forecast Office for Tuesday through Thursday night, and Oswego County officials remind residents to take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones this week.

“High temperatures are expected to reach into the lower 90s most days, and the building humidity could result in heat index values in the middle to upper 90s,” Oswego County Emergency Management Office Director Cathleen Palmitesso said. “People should follow heat safety tips to make sure they remain cool and avoid heat-related illnesses.”

Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang reminded residents that air conditioning is the best way to prevent heat-related illness and death.

“If a home is not air-conditioned, people can spend time in public facilities that are,” he said. “People suffer heat-related illness when their bodies cannot cool themselves. Anyone who experiences signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses should call 911 or seek medical care immediately.”

Heat stroke occurs when the body cannot regulate its temperature. It can cause death or permanent disability if not treated right away. Warning signs include extremely high body temperature; red, hot or dry skin (no sweating); throbbing headache; dizziness, nausea or confusion; or unconsciousness.

Heat exhaustion is a milder form of heat-related illness. It can develop after multiple days of exposure to high temperatures without proper hydration. If left untreated, it can progress to a more serious heat stroke. Symptoms include heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness or dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting, and fainting.

Those who are at highest risk of heat-related illness include people aged 65 years and older, children younger than two years of age, and people who are pregnant, have chronic diseases or mental illness.

“Seniors in particular should take precautions this week,” said Oswego County Office for the Aging Director Sara Sunday. “They are more likely to have chronic health issues and may take medication that prevents their bodies from regulating their temperatures. They may also have other risk factors, such as living alone or not having air conditioning in their home.”

People should make sure to connect with family members, friends and neighbors and remind them to take protective actions during extreme heat events.

The National Weather Service recommends the following tips:

Hydrate. Whether you feel thirsty or not, drink plenty of water to avoid becoming dehydrated, especially when you’re working or exercising outside.

Educate yourself. Keep up with the latest temperature and heat index forecasts and current readings. Take actions to stay cool and safe when the temperature hits 85 degrees or the heat index hits 90 degrees. Know the warning signs of heat illness and how you can stay cool.

Act quickly when a heat illness is suspected. Seek medical attention immediately for any of these warning signs: cramping, rapid pulse, heavy sweating, hot, red skin, dizziness, confusion, nausea and vomiting.

Take it easy. Anyone working or exercising outdoors should avoid over-exertion, especially between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Take hourly breaks in the shade or in air conditioning.

The Oswego County Health Department also advises residents to take precautions:

Take a cool shower or bath to cool down.

Drink plenty of water. Try to avoid liquids that contain caffeine, alcohol or large amounts of sugar. These cause you to lose more body fluid. Also, avoid very cold drinks as they can cause stomach cramps.

Stay indoors and, if possible, in an air-conditioned place. Even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat.

Remember your pets can be vulnerable to heat too. Make sure they have shade, plenty of water, and never leave them in a parked vehicle – even with a window open.

People can sign up for weather alerts on NY Alert at www.alert.ny.gov or download the FEMA app at to receive real-time alerts from the National Weather Service. More tips about extreme heat are available at www.ready.gov/heat.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...