SYRACUSE, NY – The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to short-term ramp closures on I-690 at West Street on Friday, September 17, in the City of Syracuse, Onondaga County.

The I-690 westbound ramp to West Street will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. and reopening at 10 a.m. Westbound traffic can exit at Geddes Street to access West Street. The I-690 eastbound ramp to West Street will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. and reopening at 1 p.m. Eastbound traffic can exit at West Genesee Street to access West Street.

The closures are necessary to facilitate paving work being done by the City of Syracuse along West Street.

Motorists are urged to slow down and safely move over when driving through highway work zones and whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or our mobile site at m.511ny.org.

Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.

