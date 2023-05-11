OSWEGO COUNTY – The Imagination Library of Oswego County recently reached a milestone of sharing 100,000 books with participating Oswego County families, the program a part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.

The announcement was made by United Way of Greater Oswego County Executive Director and Co-Director of the Imagination Library of Oswego County program Patrick Dewine.

The Imagination Library program is administered by the Literacy Coalition of Oswego County (LCOC) in partnership with the UWGOC. Dewine and LCOC past president Michael Egan direct the program.

Brenda Hillman, a grandmother from Mexico, has had her set of twin grandchildren, Ryan and Avery Ladd of Mexico, participate in, and graduate from the program. She currently has a grandson, Colton Barsuch of Mexico, participating in the program. His mom, Samantha Barsuch said:

“Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is such an amazing program. Every month we receive a new book, and they are all different,” Barsuch said. “Having books come to your door every month makes life as a mom easier. I don’t have to search for new books to add to my son’s library anymore! Thank you, Imagination Library!”

LCOC President Paul Gugel, said that the Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until their fifth birthday, regardless of the family’s income. Every school district in Oswego County participates in the program.

The program registered their first children in November 0f 2018. As of April 2023, there are 2,785 (43.9%) of age-eligible children actively participating in the program. In addition, 1,987children have graduated. Over 100,000 books have been distributed to children residing in Oswego County.

For more information, go to: https://imaginationlibrary.com/us/affiliate/NYOSWEGO/ or contact Patrick Dewine at 315-593-1900, or [email protected].

The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County is a coalition of local organizations and individuals dedicated to improving literacy in our county. The LCOC works to address the literacy needs of people of all ages. The areas it covers include basic literacy, workforce literacy, computer literacy, health literacy, and financial literacy. “The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County is dedicated to supporting and expanding literacy services so that people can work, our economy can grow, families can thrive, and our community can prosper,” Gugel said.

For more information about The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County, visit https://www.literacycoalitionofoswegocounty.com or find them on Facebook.

