ROCHESTER, NY – The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Ironworkers, Local Union #33, will conduct a recruitment from September 6, 2023 through September 5, 2024 for 10 Ironworker (Outside) apprentices, the New York State Department of Labor announced today.

Please note that the 10 openings listed for Ironworker apprentices represent the total number for three recruitment regions – the Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, and Western regions.

Applications are available and can be completed online Monday through Sunday during the recruitment period at https://www.ironworkers33.org, or by downloading and using the mobile app IW 33. Please contact Stephen Tavernia at (585) 288-2630, or [email protected] with any technical questions. Applications can be completed in-person at 650 Trabold Road, Rochester, NY 14624, Monday through Friday from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm, except on legal holidays. All applications must be received by September 5, 2024.

The Committee requires that applicants:

Must be at least 18 years old.

Must have a high school diploma or a high school equivalency diploma (such as TASC or GED). Proof will be required after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship program.

Must sign an affidavit stating that they are physically able to do the work of an Ironworker (outside), which may include: Working at heights, on or off ladders, with materials and tools. Walking, climbing, bending, reaching, lifting, and carrying. Working a full day of strenuous physical labor. Working on building erection jobs, on bridges, and on open wall reinforcing jobs. Working on ornamental work, on sheeting jobs, on rigging jobs, and on welding structural jobs. Constantly bending and reaching while connecting, bolting up, rigging, placing, and tying reinforcing bars, placing metal sheeting and decking on buildings, putting up metal window sashes or stair railings and setting up welding equipment. There is no light work in the Ironworker trade. Lifting and carrying heavy steel no matter what phase of the trade they are working in.

Must pass a drug test, at the expense of the sponsor, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship program.

Must have a valid NYS driver’s license. Apprentices will be required to drive company vehicles on public streets.

Must provide a copy of NYS driver’s license and Social Security card if accepted into the apprenticeship program.

Must have reliable transportation to and from various job sites and required classes at the approved school. Must arrive to the job and to school on time. The union’s jurisdiction includes the counties of Allegheny, Chemung, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Schuyler, Steuben, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates.

Must be willing to work overtime when required.

Must join the union and remit within 60 days, the Apprenticeship Initiation Fee, which is $100, plus the first month’s dues (currently $33 per month for apprentices).

For further information, applicants should contact Ironworkers Local Union #33 at (585) 288-2630. Additional job search assistance can be obtained at your local New York State Department of Labor Career Center (see: dol.ny.gov/career-centers).

Apprentice programs registered with the Department of Labor must meet standards established by the Commissioner. Under state law, sponsors of programs cannot discriminate against applicants because of race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, or marital status. Women and minorities are encouraged to submit applications for apprenticeship programs. Sponsors of programs are required to adopt affirmative action plans for the recruitment of women and minorities.

