ALBANY, NY – The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Ironworkers, Local Union #12, will conduct a recruitment from October 2, 2023 through September 27, 2024 for five Ironworker (Outside) apprentices, the New York State Department of Labor announced today.

Please note that the five openings listed for apprentices represent the total number for four recruitment regions – the Capital District, Mohawk Valley, North Country, and Southern Tier regions.

Applications can be obtained and submitted, in person only, at Local Union #12, 17 Hemlock Street, Latham, NY 12110, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from Monday through Friday, excluding legal holidays, during the recruitment period. All applications must be received by September 27, 2024.

The Committee requires that applicants:

Must be at least 18 years old.

Must attest in writing that they are physically capable of performing the work of an Ironworker (Outside), which may include: Wearing a safety belt weighing 25-50 pounds for a full day. Carrying steel bars weighing between 50 and 150 pounds. Climbing for purposes of erecting steel and reinforcing iron. Walking, climbing, bending, reaching, lifting, and carrying for a full day.

Must have reliable transportation to and from various job sites and required classes at the approved school.

For further information, applicants should contact Ironworkers Local #12 at (518) 435-0470. Additional job search assistance can be obtained at your local New York State Department of Labor Career Center (see: dol.ny.gov/career-centers).

Apprentice programs registered with the Department of Labor must meet standards established by the Commissioner. Under state law, sponsors of programs cannot discriminate against applicants because of race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, or marital status. Women and minorities are encouraged to submit applications for apprenticeship programs. Sponsors of programs are required to adopt affirmative action plans for the recruitment of women and minorities.

