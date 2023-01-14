CNY- It’s Disney Month at AAA Western and Central New York — which means now is the perfect time to plan a magical getaway!

Orlando consistently ranks as a top destination for travelers from Western and Central New York, and this year is no exception, especially for those still looking to experience “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” honoring Disney’s 50th anniversary.

The celebration will wrap up on March 31, 2023, after kicking off on October 1, 2021. It is complete with new fireworks at Magic Kingdom (Disney Enchantment) and Epcot (Harmonious). Park icons like Cinderella Castle are transformed each night with dazzling glowing sparkles and pixie dust. Mickey, Minnie, and friends are all dressed up in special 50th Anniversary attire.

Anaheim was also a top destination in 2022 with travelers looking to experience Disneyland Resort, a trend that continues this year.

As part of Disney Month, travelers can enjoy great discounts on select stays at a Disneyland Resort Hotel or savor the delicious benefits of a Disney Dining Promo Card. For a limited time, you can also take advantage of 50% off of the required deposit on Select Disney Cruises.

This past year, Disney Destinations debuted its newest cruise ship, the Disney Wish, unveiled the much-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind reverse-launch roller coaster in Epcot and rolled out its Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser two-night immersive experience, allowing guests to tour the galaxy aboard the Halcyon Starcruiser.

Coming to Disney in 2023 is the TRON Lightcycle Run rollercoaster in Tomorrowland and Moana’s Journey of Water attraction, where guests can interact with the magical water in a beautiful maze setting that engages and educates about the water cycle and how it sustains the planet.

AAA Western and Central New York has a team of experts called “Mickey’s Gang” who are ready to help travelers plan their vacations. Through January, travelers who book a new, eligible Disney vacation package will receive a $50 AAA eGift Card.

Disney vacations last a lifetime – whether you choose Walt Disney World® Resort in Florida, Disneyland® Resort in California, Disney Cruise Line, Adventures by Disney or Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, AAA travel sales advisors can help plan an unforgettable, magical trip.

To plan your next Disney vacation, visit: https://westerncentralny.aaa.com/travel/disney, call 1-800-937-1222, or stop into any AAA Travel & Insurance Center to talk with a professional travel consultant.

