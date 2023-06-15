Award recognizes roadside service providers who deliver exceptional service to AAA members

CNY – Johnson’s Towing & Recovery, in Canton, N.Y., has been named a 2023 AAA Service Provider of Excellence. This award recognizes AAA roadside service providers that provide stellar service to members when it matters most and are also actively involved in their local communities. Out of nearly 8,200 service providers that provide roadside assistance, only 12 received this honor in 2023. Johnson’s received the bronze award in the small facility category.

“Our unrivaled roadside assistance is the top reason why people continue to join AAA,” said Jim Nixon, Vice President of Automotive Service at AAA Western and Central New York. “And it has to be said – that’s directly attributable to service providers like Johnson’s who rescue our members on a daily basis and deliver the best in customer service every single time, often going above and beyond. Plus, they risk their lives on the roadside to do so!”

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a AAA Service Provider of Excellence,” said Erik Johnson of Johnson’s Towing & Recovery. “This award symbolizes our deep commitment to providing AAA members with the best experience possible, especially in times when they need us most.”

Johnson’s is the only AAA towing and Approved Auto Repair facility serving Canton, Potsdam, and the surrounding area. Their mission is to make your inconvenient situation better by consistently fulfilling our brand promise to redefine the towing experience.

Service providers across the country are nominated based on certain criteria, including exceptional service to members, high satisfaction with member communication during a service call, response time, technician training, industry recognition and community involvement. Johnson’s is part of a select group representing the best in roadside assistance that AAA has to offer.

Johnson’s Towing and Recovery

For more than 20 years, Johnson’s has been providing professional towing and auto repair services to the greater St. Lawrence County. We are a full-service repair center specializing in providing top-quality service to your vehicle. Our services include everything from Towing and Recovery to regular maintenance. We promise top quality workmanship every time, no compromise. Our shops are equipped with state-of-the-art tools to ensure that your vehicle is repaired right the first time, every time. www.johnsonstowingandautorepair.com.

As Upstate New York’s largest member services organization, AAA Western and Central New York provides more than 862,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive related services. Since its founding in 1900, AAA has been a leading advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. Visit AAA at www.AAA.com or www.NewsRoom.AAA.com or download our mobile app at www.AAA.com/Mobile.

