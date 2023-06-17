OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) works with Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. (OCO) to provide seniors access to medical, pharmacy and grocery services in areas and at times when public transportation is not readily available.

Curb-to Curb Transportation, which replaces the former Call-N-Ride Program, offers Oswego County seniors aged 60 and older transportation services at no cost, although contributions are accepted and appreciated. The service is available thanks to funding from the New York State Office for the Aging and the Oswego County Legislature.

“This program is for seniors who don’t have transportation for priority services such as medical appointments and pharmacy or grocery needs,” said Oswego County Office for the Aging Director Sara Sunday.

She explained that, when the person requesting Curb-to-Curb Transportation lives in an area where there is already a public transportation route – such as Centro or Oswego Public Transportation (OPT) – and they are traveling to a destination that is also on a public transportation route, they are required to utilize that transportation service as their primary method of transport.

Sunday added, “However, because specific appointment or prescription pick-up times may not coincide with the public transportation schedule, seniors can use Curb-to-Curb Transportation for medical appointments and pharmacy visits.”

The service is not available for nursing home residents.

Curb-to-Curb Transportation is provided on scheduled days in zones throughout the county. These zones were created to align with the county’s school districts.

As of June 2023, the schedule runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following days in each zone:

Zone 1: Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (APW), Sandy Creek, Pulaski and Mexico school districts Tuesday and Friday

Zone 2: Oswego, Fulton and Hannibal school districts Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Zone 3: Central Square and Phoenix school districts Tuesday and Thursday



While the service is free, seniors who wish to support its cost may contribute $3 for a one-way trip or $5 for a round-trip. Drivers are unable to provide change, so contributions must be in the exact amount. No one will be denied service due to inability or unwillingness to contribute.

“For seniors who need transportation on opposite weekdays as those listed in the Curb-to-Curb Transportation zone schedule, Oswego County offers another option,” said Oswego County Director of Mobility Management Heather Snow. “ACCESS Oswego County is a pilot program that utilizes the same routes as Curb-to-Curb Transportation but runs on opposite weekdays. ACCESS; however, does require a fare of $3 per senior for a one-way trip.”

ACCESS Oswego County runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following days in each zone:

Zone 1: Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (APW), Sandy Creek, Pulaski and Mexico school districts Monday, Wednesday and Thursday

Zone 2: Oswego, Fulton and Hannibal school districts Tuesday and Thursday

Zone 3: Central Square and Phoenix school districts Monday, Wednesday and Friday



For ride reservations, call OCO Transportation at 315-598-1514. For more information about OCO Transportation’s other public transport options, ask to speak with the transit services coordinator or the department director.

