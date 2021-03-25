PULASKI, NY – Kinney Drugs has partnered with the Oswego County Office for the Aging to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for people age 60 and older Tuesday, March 30, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Pulaski High School, 4624 Salina St.

Spouses, caregivers, and family members who live in the same home, who are 50 or older, are also eligible for this clinic.

To schedule an appointment for the March 30 vaccination clinic, call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484 Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Due to high call volume, callers may need to leave a message; an OFA staff member will return the call.

“I encourage everyone to receive their COVID vaccine as soon as possible,” OFA Administrator Sara Sunday said. “We appreciate the opportunity to work with Kinney Drugs, the Pulaski School District, and Aging NY to make it easier for this vulnerable population, family members, and their caregivers, to be immunized.”

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered. Everyone who makes an appointment for the March 30 clinic needs to be available for their second vaccine three weeks later on April 20. People will receive an appointment for the second dose at the first clinic, and reminders will be mailed.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the vaccine takes full effect about two weeks after receiving either the second dose of a 2-dose series, or the single-dose vaccine.

Currently the FDA has approved two 2-dose vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna. They are not interchangeable. People who receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine should also receive Pfizer for their second dose, and people who receive Moderna for their first dose should receive Moderna for their second dose.

“Regardless of age and vaccination status, everyone must continue to wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands frequently, and avoid non-essential gatherings,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “The COVID-19 virus is still active in Oswego County and we need to do all we can to prevent its spread.”

