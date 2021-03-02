GOUVERNEUR, NY – Kinney Drugs will partner with the Association on Aging in New York to provide a 10-week, 21-County pilot program providing community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics for seniors aged 65 and older.

During the pilot, local NYS Offices for the Aging will provide telephone-based assistance for seniors to make appointments for these clinics only.

To date, COVID-19 vaccination appointments have been available almost exclusively through online scheduling systems. As a result, seniors who have challenges accessing and/or using technology have been unable to secure COVID-19 vaccination appointments statewide.

The pilot program will test a simple and practical solution aimed at filling this gap. Together, Kinney, the Association on Aging in NY, and local Offices for the Aging will provide this much-needed service for some of the most vulnerable people. The Kinney/OFA clinics will begin the second week of March.

Interested seniors should contact their local County Office for the Aging for appointments for upcoming clinics to be held in the following counties:

1. Cayuga

2. Clinton

3. Cortland

4. Essex

5. Franklin

6. Fulton

7. Hamilton

8. Herkimer

9. Jefferson

10. Lewis

11. Madison

12. Montgomery

13. Oneida

14. Onondaga

15. Oswego – Oswego Office For the Aging: 315-349-3484

16. Otsego

17. Seneca

18. St. Lawrence

19. Tompkins

20. Warren

21. Wayne

“Securing a vaccination appointment is often too burdensome, especially for seniors who aren’t technologically savvy. Many do not have a caretaker to help them navigate this process, so it’s important that we assist these seniors in securing a vaccine. Being an already vulnerable population, they need us to be there for them. Bringing vaccine closer to their communities will be critical to protecting them against this virus and eventually ending this pandemic,” said John Marraffa, R.Ph., VP of Healthcare Services Integration for KPH Healthcare Services.

“We are proud to partner with the Association on Aging. Our pharmacists and team members continue to be there for our communities every step of the way, and this is one more way we can help those who need it most during this unprecedented time. As an employee-owned organization, we are proud to provide these immunizations and serve in this capacity,” said Rebecca Bubel, RPh, President of Kinney Drugs.

“The ability to partner with Kinney Drugs to ensure our most vulnerable older residents are able to secure appointments with the assistance of trained office for the aging staff is paramount to vaccine equity. We are thrilled to offer this program, and to move forward in collaboration with Kinney’s on this innovative model of care,” said Becky Preve, Executive Director, Association on Aging in NY.

About Kinney Drugs: Founded in Gouverneur, NY in 1903, today the independent, employee-owned company operates 96 stores in New York and Vermont. Kinney Drugs is part of the KPH Healthcare Services family of companies, a national provider of pharmaceutical and healthcare services with complementary businesses in both the retail and commercial segments of the industry. KPH is comprised of six divisions: (1) Kinney Drugs, a chain of full-service drug stores located throughout New York and Vermont; (2) Health Direct Institutional Pharmacy Services, which serves long-term care and alternative care needs; (3) ProAct, Inc., a pharmacy benefit management company with sales offices throughout the country and a mail-order pharmacy; (4) Noble Health Services, a specialty pharmacy that dispenses medications used to treat complex and chronic diseases; (5) Kinnect™, an on-site clinical care pharmacy; and (6) Aristacare, an infusion therapy pharmacy that offers both in-home infusion therapy (with HomeLife specialized nursing support) and operates an ambulatory infusion center. KPH Healthcare Services is an employee-owned company with approximately 4,300 employees that provides the highest quality pharmacy and healthcare services. Every aspect of KPH’s business is guided by the values of excellence, moral responsibility, and community spirit. Learn more at www.kinneydrugs.com.

About Association on Aging in NY: The Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) is a not-for-profit organization that supports and advocates for New York’s 59 mostly county-based Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) and works collaboratively with a network of organizations that exist to promote independence, preserve dignity, and provide support for residents of New York State as they age. For more information, visit www.agingny.org.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...