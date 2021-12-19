OSWEGO COUNTY – Are you looking for a career change in the New Year? Health care jobs are stable, respected, essential and safe – and Oswego Health is now hiring.

Come to Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY), 200 N. Second St., Fulton, for a hiring event with Oswego Health from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29.

Oswego Health – the largest health care system in Oswego County – will provide on-the-job training for successful applicants to launch a career in health care at its 5-star rated skilled nursing home, The Manor at Seneca Hill.

“Not only are we providing free, paid training for certified nursing assistants – at an average cost of $2,000 – but we’re also offering a $3,500 sign-on bonus to join our team,” stated Jennifer Baker, human resource generalist at The Manor at Seneca Hill.

Jason Santiago, chief operating officer at The Manor at Seneca Hill added, “Employees who start their career at The Manor at Seneca Hill will have plenty of opportunities for career advancement as we are a complete health care system with locations throughout Oswego County.”

Interested candidates can apply online at https://www.oswegohealth.org/careers or applicants can call the OCWNY office at 315-591-9000 to schedule an interview appointment.

Effective Dec. 13, New York State requires that masks be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a full-course vaccination requirement. Oswego County government requires that masks be worn inside all county government facilities.

