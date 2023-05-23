OSWEGO, NY – Members of the Leadership Oswego County Class of 2023 presented Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) with donation of approximately 12,000 diapers, 14,000 wipes and other children’s hygiene products. The diaper collection was the community service project for this year’s leadership class.

“Each year the Oswego County Leadership class chooses a service project to benefit our community,” said Project Manager Leah Galka of SUNY Oswego’s Office of Business and Community Relations. “The effort the class put forth and the support they received from our community’s businesses and organizations was remarkable. Novelis provided us with the boxes we needed for our collection sites, ConnextCare loaned us a van for delivery, and LOC member’s workplaces lent their support and served as collection sites, including: Constellation Nine Mile and FitzPatrick plants, Pathfinder Bank, Oswego County Health Department, Child Advocacy Center, Department of Social Services, Fitzgibbons Agency, Cayuga Community College, the SUNY Oswego Office of Business and Community Relation, and more. We exceeded our 10,000 diaper goal and are happy to be able to provide these much-needed items to Oswego County families.”

Part of SUNY Oswego’s Office of Business and Community Relations, Leadership Oswego County is a development program that prepares members to serve the community in roles of a board member, citizen, employee or volunteer with organizations that serve Central New York. The focus of Leadership Oswego County is the development of a group of leaders who will apply their collective experiences and skills to improve the quality of life for all Oswego County residents.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...