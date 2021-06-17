OSWEGO COUNTY – The Leadership Oswego County Youth (LOCY) program is accepting applications from Oswego County high school students who are interested in developing their leadership skills.

LOCY focuses on helping high school students develop leadership, public speaking, team building, community awareness, decision-making skills and much more. The curriculum is built on a series of workshops that reinforce aspects of personal, team and community growth, and combine discussions and activities that relate to the Oswego County community.

Elmcrest Children’s Center graciously sponsors the tuition cost for two to four students per school district. LOCY’s goal is to have all nine Oswego County school districts involved. Thanks to Elmcrest, there is no cost to the family or the school for youth to participate. In order to be able to offer this program experience and ensure best use of sponsorship funds, full commitment to the program by the student is imperative.

Heading into its 23rd year, the program is coordinated by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and is supported by the Youth Bureau, Elmcrest Children’s Center, Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. and LOCY graduates who volunteer their time.

“LOCY is open to all high school students,” said Brian Chetney, executive director of the Youth Bureau. “High academic, athletic or musical achievement is not necessary, but a desire to learn and grow is! Attendance and full participation are critical, and we are looking for youth who will fully commit to this program.”

“Leadership Oswego County Youth helps high school students learn life-long skills that will enable them to make a difference in their home, school and community now, as well as serve them in their adult lives,” said Kristen Slimmer, youth activities coordinator for the Youth Bureau. “Ideally, we would like to have two to four students involved from each school district. It’s important to have all areas of our county represented, because it allows for better networking opportunities for our LOCY students, and it helps them have a more complete view of the county they live in.”

Enrolled students will be contacted by the program coordinator after July 16 with access information for program orientation. LOCY facilitators will hold a virtual program orientation for enrolled students and their parents or guardians at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11. Youth enrolled in the program and their parents or guardians will be able to learn more about the program, expectations of the students, and have their questions answered.

Any high school student interested in participating may apply online at https://zfrmz.com/XQe8KYVvmFkcQX3WVvj3 The application deadline is Friday July 16.

For more information about the program, see the online application or contact Kristen Slimmer, youth activities coordinator for the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and coordinator for the Leadership Oswego County Youth Program, at (315) 349-3575 or at [email protected].

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...