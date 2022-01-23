Legislator Wilmott Sworn In For New Term

January 23, 2022 Contributor
Legislator Robert Wilmott recites the oath of office for the District 18 seat on the Oswego County Legislature. Photo provided by Oswego County.

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Clerk Terry Wilbur swore in the incumbent legislator Robert Wilmott, District 18, on January 21. Wilmott represents portions of the towns of Scriba and Volney, and the city of Oswego.

 

 

