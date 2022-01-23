Legislator Wilmott Sworn In For New Term

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Clerk Terry Wilbur swore in the incumbent legislator Robert Wilmott, District 18, on January 21. Wilmott represents portions of the towns of Scriba and Volney, and the city of Oswego.
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Clerk Terry Wilbur swore in the incumbent legislator Robert Wilmott, District 18, on January 21. Wilmott represents portions of the towns of Scriba and Volney, and the city of Oswego.
