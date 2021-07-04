OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County highlights the generous contributions of Drs. Patricia and Jay Chapman in the battle against COVID-19.

Together, they have participated in vaccination clinics at the Central Square Intermediate School, G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton, the Tailwater Lodge in Altmar, and the Oswego County Health Department in Oswego.

“The Chapmans retired in 2019 after fulfilling and distinguished careers in family medicine,” said Danielle Carlone, public health sanitarian for the Oswego County Health Department. “Since then, they’ve continued to find ways to help their community and we are very fortunate to have them with us as we face this public health challenge.”

Jay and Pat practiced in a variety of locales before settling here, caring for patients at what is now known as ConnextCare in Pulaski. The couple also volunteer their time with the ConnextCare School-Based Health Center at the Altmar Parish Williamstown School District as well as the Winona Forest Recreation Association.

The husband and wife team are eager to continue helping with Oswego County’s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.

“I remember when this first started, (Oswego County Medical Director) Dr. Liepke said, ‘It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon,’ and that is why we are planning to be at future clinics,” Jay said.

“There will always be something to do outside of our network medical centers; like these vaccination clinics. Anything we can do to help with the pandemic,” Pat added.

When asked about their volunteer experience, the Chapmans emphasized the importance of community.

“In public health, we focus on the health of a community, not an individual,” Pat said. “That is why we have federally-qualified health centers to utilize population health and improve individual outcomes.”

“The feeling of community coming together to help support in a joint effort is a great takeaway. It is exciting to have a vaccine that is very effective a year later,” Jay added.

The Oswego County Health Department is thankful for all the dedicated and amazing volunteers who have helped with the COVID-19 response. The fight against the coronavirus has come a long way and Oswego County is prepared to keep moving forward.

“So many volunteers have stepped forward to help with the our COVID-19 response,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jincheng Huang. “It has truly been a collaborative effort among various divisions of the County’s Health and other departments, as well as volunteers from across the county, that have helped us accomplish what we have so far.”

For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Phone lines are open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related