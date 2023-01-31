Williamsville, NY – Mercedes Wilson, or as she is known among friends and family, Sadie, is over the moon about her recent sweet success of expanding her relish line into 66 Tops Friendly Markets.

Sadie debuted her products at 39 locations last summer just in time for Father’s day, a fitting tribute to the man she has to thank in part for her success.

Inspired by her grandma Grace’s “Cha-Cha” recipe, you will often find Sadie cooking side by side with her father, Kelvin Holloway, incorporating her family’s recipe in everything from breakfast staples like eggs to side dishes and others such as, ribs, chicken, on scallops and tacos!

“When my father mentioned it, I had no clue what it was. He did his best to describe the flavors to me, and I made it until my father said it reminded him of what my grandmother used to make,” Wilson said.

Since then, Sadie began making it for friends and family, who fell in love with it.

“What you see at Tops on the shelves is the one inspired by my grandmother. I hope it makes her proud, Wilson said.”

A foodie at heart, Mercedes was always around food since she was little. She recalls being around her grandma, the inspiration for this recipe, who was always cooking as her father was one of 11 children.

“Once breakfast was done, she was already getting ready for the next meal,” Wilson said.

That inspiration lead Mercedes to start her own line of Sadie’s Relish’s, and she tells a Tops spokeswoman perhaps some other delicious homemade recipes are on the horizon.

She attributes her success to simply being kind to people and building relationships. “The more genuine you are with your relationships and get to know people, the better business you are. It comes back to you,” Sadie said.

She is also grateful for new partnerships she is forging with essential and impactful programs like UB’s Cultivator Program and Launch NY, which she joined last summer, that is helping her grow her business.

“I am so excited to be a part of the UB Cultivator program. This program was created to help early-stage startup founders in Western New York with mentorship and support. These mentors have rolled up their sleeves and helped me problem solve and become a better founder and thinker when it comes to my business. They also help provide connections to investors and continued support through co-working space. I am so excited about expansion in 2023,” Wilson said.

Launch NY: Founders Go Big Initiative is an initiative that is designed to enhance the engagement of underrepresented, underserved founders in creating high-growth potential businesses. “I have mentors in this program that I meet with, and they challenge me to become better. Buffalo is truly amazing!”

As if her plate wasn’t already full running a successful business, she also recently joined AM Buffalo as co-host alongside Emily Lampa in June 2022 and is busy raising her family of four with her husband.

An accomplished singer, author, breast cancer survivor, and founder of a non-profit, there isn’t much that Sadie hasn’t tackled head-on and succeeded at.

From backyard BBQs to brunch, Sadie’s Relish – both mild and hot, will give your dishes an extra kick. To pick up Sadie’s Relish, stop by most Tops locations, and learn more about this accomplished entrepreneur, visit her website at www.mercedeswilson.com.

About Tops Markets

Based in Williamsville, NY, Tops Markets currently operates 149 grocery stores in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including five run by franchisees. As the largest private, for-profit employer in Western New York, with over 14,000 associates, the company is dedicated to providing sustainably sourced, high-quality products while helping its communities flourish via support for programs that eradicate hunger and disease, educate youth, and reduce environmental waste and energy consumption. For more information, visit www.topsmarkets.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...