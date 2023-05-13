Make Your Voice Heard On Transportation Issues

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Division of Mental Hygiene asks residents with mental health disorders, developmental disabilities or a substance use disorder to complete a short survey about their transportation needs after regular business hours.

“Access to transportation is important in any community, and we strive to understand the needs of our residents,” said Nicole Kolmsee, director of community services for the Oswego County Division of Mental Hygiene. “We want to ensure residents are able to get to doctor appointments, programs, pharmacies and other essential destinations outside of the regular business hours when public transportation options may not be readily available. The results of this survey will help us to assess transportation issues in our local communities and develop options to address unmet needs in the future.”

The survey has only a dozen questions which take 15 minutes or less to complete. For example, it asks what time of day transportation is needed, where the individual needs transportation to and what accommodations or assistance the individual needs during local travel, among other questions.

Surveys can be completed by residents with mental health disorders, developmental disabilities or a substance use disorder. Family members or caretakers can also submit the survey on their behalf.

Go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OCMHYGAFTERHOURStransportationSurvey2023 to complete the survey online. To request a hard copy to be sent to you in the mail, contact the Oswego County Division of Mental Hygiene at 315-963-5361.

Surveys should be submitted by Friday, June 2. Mail-in surveys can be returned to the Oswego County Division of Mental Hygiene at P.O. Box 1320, 100 Spring St., Mexico, NY 13114.

For more information about the Oswego County Division of Mental Hygiene, call 315-963-5361 or visit https://www.oswegocounty.com/departments/human_services/mental_hygiene/index.php

