May Is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

May 21, 2023 Contributor
Pictured from left are Legislator Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; Nathan Emmons, District 15; Richard Kline, District 12; Committee Chairman Marc Greco, District 24; Thomas Alton, legislative coordinator, Oswego County ABATE; Paul Calderwood, vice president of Oswego County ABATE; Frank Castiglia, Jr., District 25; Herbert Yerdon, District 2; and Frank Bombardo, District 7. Photo provided by Oswego County.

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee presents the Oswego County chapter of American Bikers Aimed Toward Education (ABATE) with a proclamation recognizing May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

The month serves to encourage safe riding and driving practices from all motorists. Warmer weather means more motorcyclists on the road and drivers are reminded to be especially alert at intersections, in heavy traffic and when making turns.

ABATE helps educate motorists about motorcycle operating techniques and the importance of obeying traffic laws.

 

 

