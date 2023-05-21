OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee presents the Oswego County chapter of American Bikers Aimed Toward Education (ABATE) with a proclamation recognizing May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

The month serves to encourage safe riding and driving practices from all motorists. Warmer weather means more motorcyclists on the road and drivers are reminded to be especially alert at intersections, in heavy traffic and when making turns.

ABATE helps educate motorists about motorcycle operating techniques and the importance of obeying traffic laws.

