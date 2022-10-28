SYRACUSE, NY – The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to the short-term closure of the McBride Street on-ramp to Interstate 690 eastbound in the city of Syracuse on Monday, October 31, between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The closure is necessary to facilitate drainage inspections along I-690.

Motorists leaving the downtown area can access I-690 eastbound at Teall Avenue or by using the Interstate 81 interchange at Almond Street.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for work zone infractions. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of the driver’s license.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org. Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT and Find NYSDOT on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related