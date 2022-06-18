OSWEGO – The Child Protection Advisory Council Caseworker Recruitment/Retention Task Force will hold thier monthly meeting Thursday June 23, 2022. Following is information regarding the event:

DATE: Thursday, June 23, 2022

TIME: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Via WebEx – WebEx link: Contact Public Information Office to be sent the link: (315) 349-8323

AGENDA:

1. Welcome and Introductions

Geri Geitner, CPAC Chair

2. Recap from last Task Force/CPAC meetings

Geri Geitner, CPAC Chair

Liz McLean, CPAC Vice Chair

3. Develop questions for focus groups with Caseworkers

ALL

4. Wrap up and discuss next meeting

Geri Geitner, CPAC Chair

