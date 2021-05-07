Mexico Man Convicted Of Two Counts Of Sexual Abuse, Five Misdemeanors

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to District Attorney Gregory Oakes, this afternoon, May 7, an Oswego County Jury returned verdicts of guilty and convicted Paul Allen, 58, of Mexico of two counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a violent felony.

He was also convicted of five misdemeanors, which included counts Forcible Touching, Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

As alleged in the Indictment, the offenses involved two different child victims who were both less than 14-years old at the time. The incidents took place in the Town of New Haven between 2005 and 2019.

The Hon. Walter W. Hafner, Jr, presided over the trial, which commenced in Oswego County Court on Monday, May 3. Defendant was represented by Attorneys Michael Spano and Michael Kasmarek from Syracuse. Assistant District Attorney Courtney Venditte tried the case on behalf of the prosecution.

District Attorney Gregory Oakes praised the two victims and credited them for the conviction, stating “These two young women showed tremendous courage and strength by confronting their abuser in court. I admire their resolve.”

While recognizing the advocacy skills of ADA Venditte, Oakes complimented the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office for their role in the investigation.

“Like most of our special victim cases, this outcome was the result of the collaborative effort of our multi-disciplinary team, which is hosted at the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County,” Oakes stated.

According to District Attorney Oakes, Allen was previously convicted of Forcible Touching in 2017 and was sentenced to six years probation. Allen faces up to seven years in prison for these convictions.

“He has shown himself to be a predator, and he needs a significant state prison sentence to keep our community safe,” said Oakes.

The court has not yet set a sentencing date.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...