MINETTO, NY – The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to lane closures and vehicle restrictions on the Minetto Bridge over the Oswego River in the Town of Minetto, Oswego County, beginning on Friday, May 21.

The bridge, which connects Route 57 on the east side to the river to Route 48 on the west side will be reduced to a single lane using a concrete barrier with traffic controlled by a three-color signal on either side of the crossing. In addition to the single lane, vehicles will be restricted to a width of 8-feet.

Work on the bridge will consist of bridge joint repairs and the application of polymer overlay to the roadway. The project is expected to last for 6-8 weeks.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone area and pay attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

For up-to-date information, call 511, visit www.511.org , or the mobile site at m.511ny.org.

Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.

