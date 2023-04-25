Minetto Clean Sweep For Earth Week

April 25, 2023
Minetto Volunteers with Members of Parks and Trails NY. Front Row: Judy Reidy, Nancy Prairie and Gloria Bickel Back Row: Pete Reidy, Dick Drosse, Erica Scheinder, Paul Steely White, Naneen Drosse, Frank Bickel and Dylan Carey Missing from the photo are Ted and Mary Bergene and Kathy Mantaro. Photo provided by Richard Drosse.

MINETTO – With Minetto participating in Earth Week, with a Canal Clean Sweep, members of Parks and Trails visited Minetto and took part in the Canal Clean Sweep riverside clean up.

L-R: Gloria and Frank Bickel do a clean up around the historic Canal building. Photo provided by Richard Drosse.

Minetto has participated in Canal Clean Sweep, since its inception in 2005.

“Parks & Trails New York is New York’s leading statewide advocate for parks and trails, dedicated since 1985 to improving our health, economy, and quality of life through the use and enjoyment of green space”.
Joining Minetto Clean Sweep from Parks & Trails NY were: Executive Director, Paul Steely White, Dylan Carey and Erica Schneider. Dylan is the Greenways Program Director and Erica is the Greenways Program Associate.

 

 

