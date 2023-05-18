FULTON NY – The Munchkin Mayhem team representing Fulton Savings Bank captured first place with the highest score in Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Somewhere Over the Rain-Bowl tournament held recently at Lakeview Lanes in Fulton. They also received the award for best team theme.

Proceeds from the tournament support the “OCO, Where Giving Grows” initiative nurturing a healthy, equitable, inclusive community for individuals and families as they grow from poverty to self-sufficiency.

