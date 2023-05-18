Munchkin Mayhem Rolls High Score at OCO Bowl-A-Fun

May 18, 2023 Contributor
Seated from left are Tracy Samson and Jennifer Smith. Standing from left are Scott Samson, Chris Frost and Jeremy Smith. Photo provided by OCO.

FULTON NY – The Munchkin Mayhem team representing Fulton Savings Bank captured first place with the highest score in Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Somewhere Over the Rain-Bowl tournament held recently at Lakeview Lanes in Fulton. They also received the award for best team theme.

Proceeds from the tournament support the “OCO, Where Giving Grows” initiative nurturing a healthy, equitable, inclusive community for individuals and families as they grow from poverty to self-sufficiency.

