National Abolition Hall Of Fame And Museum Announces Black History Month February 2023 Program Lineup

Feb 1: Race Relations & The Cincinnati Riot of 1829

Feb 2: Legacy of Uncle Tom’s Cabin

Feb 3: Slavery by Another Name: The Convict Lease System

Feb 4: Moving West: The Exodusters Movement

Feb 5: Tuskegee Institute & The “Civilizing Mission”

Feb 6: Crimes Against Humanity & “An Open Letter to His Serene Majesty Le?opold II” Feb 7: Niagara Movement & the NAACP

Feb 8: National Urban League and NYC Tennents

Feb 9: Buchanan v. Warley and Housing Segregation

Feb10: Rosenwald schools

Feb11: Scottsboro Boys

Feb12: Tuskegee Airmen of WWII

Feb13: Durham Manifesto

Feb14: Congress of Racial Equality

Feb15: Port Chicago Mutiny

Feb16: Smith v. Allwright and Voting Suppression

Feb17: Journey of Reconciliation

Feb18: Executive Order 9981: Desegregating the Armed Forces.

Feb19: Sweatt v. Painter: Separate and Not Equal

Feb20: McKissick v. Carmichael: Integrating Higher Education

Feb21: Katzenbach v. McClung: Desegregating Dining

Feb22: Moynihan Report

Feb23: Baldwin vs. Buckley and the American Dream

Feb24: 1968 Kerner Commission

Feb25: Swann v. Charlotte: Reinforcing Desegregation in Schools

Feb26: Wilmington Ten

Feb27: Bakke Decision and Affirmative Action

Feb28: Shaw v. Reno: Race and Redistricting

