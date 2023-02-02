National Grid Prepares For Forecasted Bitterly Cold Temperatures Across Upstate New York

Company crews are ready; customers are reminded to keep safety a priority

CNY – National Grid is extending evening, overnight and weekend work shifts in preparation for a weather forecast that calls for bitterly cold temperatures, including sub-zero wind chills, across portions of upstate New York through Sunday.

“We’re monitoring the weather reports and taking steps to make sure we’re ready to keep our customers warm and safe during this cold snap, and we encourage our customers to be aware of precautions to take with the incoming freezing temperatures,” National Grid’s Vice President of Customer and Community Engagement Melanie Littlejohn said. “Our employees are prepared, and we have resources in place to meet customers’ energy needs during this arctic blast.”

In addition, National Grid is encouraging customers to keep safety a priority with the following reminders:

Cold Weather Safety

Be aware of cold weather safety precautions , including knowing the signs of hypothermia, to help keep you and your family warm and safe.

including knowing the signs of hypothermia, to help keep you and your family warm and safe. In the event of a natural gas emergency or if you smell gas, call 911 or National Grid at 1-800-892-2345 .

. If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration. If that is not an option, call 1-800-867-5222 .

. Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should be immediately reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911. Click here for more information on downed power line safety.

or by calling 911. Click here for more information on downed power line safety. Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide . Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.

Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors. Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. In a medical emergency, always dial 911.

Keep working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices in advance of the incoming weather.

Use caution when driving near emergency responders and utility crews.

Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance.

Click here for additional gas safety tips and here for more electricity safety and storm preparation tips.

Stay informed and connected

Customers with active electricity accounts who text ‘REG’ to 64743 can have personalized alerts sent to them via text, email or phone call when we detect an outage on their properties.

can have personalized alerts sent to them via text, email or phone call when we detect an outage on their properties. Customers also can text ‘OUT’ to 64743 to report an outage .

. For real-time power outage information , online outage reporting , and in-depth storm safety information , visit National Grid’s Outage Central website. Customers who create an online profile also can sign up for email alerts.

, , and , visit National Grid’s Outage Central Customers who create an online profile also can sign up for email alerts. Customers can read the latest company news, check outage status and report an outage by using the National Grid app.

Visit our website: www.nationalgridus.com, follow us on Twitter and friend us on Facebook .

Winter Energy and Money Saving Tips

While National Grid has sufficient natural gas supplies for this winter, conserving energy can lower bills while enhancing comfort.

Find your comfort zone by lowering your thermostat to a level that keeps you warm and safe. Every degree a thermostat is reduced can save customers can between 1% and 3% annually in heating costs.

Clear areas in front of vents from furniture; blocked vents require up to 25 percent more energy to distribute air.

Take advantage of the sun: Open drapes during the day to capture warmth and close them at night to prevent heat loss through windows.

Change the direction of your ceiling fan to spin clockwise at the lowest setting. This will pull cool air toward the ceiling and redistribute the warm air that accumulates near the ceiling.

Keep doors and windows closed while running your heating system to reduce air loss.

Take advantage of programs that can help you pay and manage your winter energy bills through our Winter Customer Savings Initiative.

