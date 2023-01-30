AAA Western and Central New York urges travelers to plan ahead with vacation time

CNY – National Plan for Vacation Day (NPVD) is tomorrow, January 31, 2023. It takes place annually on the last Tuesday in January as a day to encourage Americans to plan their vacation days for the entire year at the start of the year.

As travel rebounded throughout 2022, 2023 is shaping up to be a strong year for travel. With demand on the rise, NPVD is an opportunity for Americans to look ahead and make plans for getaways or vacations over the coming months before inventory runs out. Planning is the key to taking time off and traveling.

A new study from Destination Analysts, commissioned by U.S. Travel Association, reveals that 80 percent of Americans report high degrees of excitement about travel this year. For example, the cruise industry is preparing for a strong year. A new AAA survey finds 52% of U.S. adults are just as likely or more likely to consider taking a cruise vacation than they were before the pandemic — that number is up from 45% one year ago.

National Plan for Vacation Day comes at a time when American workers report feeling extreme levels of burnout. Taking time off is good for personal well-being and the overall economic prosperity of our nation, which relies on tourism dollars.

Data also shows that while vacation is essential to Americans’ mental health and well-being, it is also a crucial benefit for American workers. Nearly 70% of U.S. workers agree that their ability to take vacations is an important factor in keeping them in the workforce. In fact, paid time off is the second most important employee benefit an employer could offer after health insurance benefits.

“AAA Western and Central New York is joining thousands of organizations across the country to celebrate National Plan for Vacation Day to encourage Americans to take some much-needed time off,” said Carol DiOrio, vice president of travel at AAA Western and Central New York. “By committing to planning on January 31, travelers can enjoy the many benefits of taking a break while giving themselves something to look forward to in 2023. And AAA’s professional travel sales advisors will be with them every step of the way — before, during, and after their trip.”

AAA recommends working with a travel advisor to help plan a vacation complete with travel insurance. To get started and to learn more, visit AAA.com/Travel.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...