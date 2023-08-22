OSWEGO, NY – For this week’s Tuesday’s Tips, the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection highlights its resources that help consumers navigate today’s evolving marketplace. The Division of Consumer Protection is committed to assisting, protecting, educating and empowering New Yorkers and offers a variety of resources and tips to help New Yorkers stay safe and informed of their rights as consumers.

Follow the New York Department of State on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and check in every Tuesday for more practical tips that educate and empower New York consumers on a variety of topics. Sign up to receive consumer alerts directly to your email or phone here.

“Our Division of Consumer Protection is committed to helping keep New Yorkers safe from fraudulent activities and unscrupulous businesses,” said Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “Scams and fraud are becoming more advanced and targeted every single day, and our Consumer Protection team has a variety of useful resources available for New Yorkers so they can stay informed, because we know an informed consumer is a smart consumer.”

The mission of the New York State Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) is to protect, educate and advocate for consumers in an ever-changing economy. From educating the public on marketplace scam prevention, to protecting New Yorkers with direct assistance and mediation services on a variety of consumer complaints, to advocating consumers’ interest before legislative and regulatory bodies, DCP puts consumers first.

RESOURCES AVAILABLE TO HELP NEW YORKERS:

Consumer Helpline: 1-800-697-1220

The Consumer Helpline is staffed Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. by Consumer Advisors who provide identity theft counseling, guidance on scams and frauds and information on businesses’ and companies’ reputability, as well as help consumers file a marketplace complaint.

Mediation Services

The Consumer Assistance Program mediates and resolves thousands of consumer complaints each year on a variety of issues, such as:

Billing disputes

Refund policies

Credit reporting errors

Non-delivery of goods and services

Home improvement disputes and more

Any time a consumer has spent money in the marketplace on a good or service and did not get what they bargained for, DCP encourages them to file a complaint online at https://dos.ny.gov/consumer-protection or call the Consumer Helpline at (800) 697-1220 to request a complaint form.

Consumer Education

DCP publishes brochures, pamphlets, and other educational materials on a variety of topics. The Division provides timely and relevant consumer alerts, tips and product recall notices to keep consumers informed, safe and empowered.

For more, visit www.dos.ny.gov/consumer-protection and follow DCP on Facebook www.facebook.com/nysconsumer and Twitter @NYSConsumer.

Live Consumer Protection Presentations

DCP offers educational seminars and workshops for community groups, local governments, advocacy and grassroots organizations, business associations, faith-based entities and professional service providers. Presentations available include:

Child Safety: Precautions to Save Little Lives

Credit and Credit Management: A Matter of Life and Debt

Preventing and Responding to Identity Theft

Safeguarding Your Child’s Identity

Stop, Think, Act: How to Recognize and Avoid Scams

Do Not Call Compliance: A Seminar for Business

Programming can be tailored to each organization, and each session is filled with current critical consumer protection guidance. For more information or to schedule a presentation, email [email protected] or call 518-486-3933.

