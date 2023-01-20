NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State.

In 2022, DEC Forest Rangers conducted 359 search and rescue missions, extinguished 162 wildfires covering more than 1,300 acres, participated in 53 prescribed fires that served to rejuvenate nearly 900 acres of land, and worked on cases that resulted in hundreds of tickets and arrests.

“With more people visiting State lands and enjoying New York’s myriad, world-class outdoor recreational opportunities, DEC’s Forest Rangers are on the front lines to help visitors get outside responsibly and get home safely,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “Each day, these highly trained first responders are protecting irreplaceable natural resources and utilizing their expert knowledge of wildland fire suppression, wilderness first aid, land navigation, law enforcement, and technical rescue techniques to successfully execute critical missions, for DEC and our countless local, state, and national partners.”

Town of Wheeler

Steuben County

Flat Ice Rescue Training: On Jan. 9, Forest Ranger Dormer conducted flat ice rescue training for seven Rangers in DEC’s Region 8, including two new Academy graduates. Various techniques were utilized to simulate rescue scenarios including self-rescue, throw bag, reach pole, and rope rescue.

Village of Red Hook

Dutchess County

Vehicle Found: On Jan. 9, Forest Rangers Russo and Sweeney found a vehicle stuck in Tivoli Bays Wildlife Management Area. The owner, suspected of illegally off-roading, has not been located. DEC arranged for the vehicle to be towed from the trail and the investigation is ongoing.

Village of Pomona

Rockland County

Training: On Jan. 10 and 14, Forest Rangers Franke, Jahn, Pries, and Schweider conducted a Basic Wildland Fire Suppression Course. Rangers taught 20 volunteer firefighters from Hillcrest, Stoney Point, and Thiells fire departments. The Rangers covered multiple topics including communication and tools used during wildland fires and various methods of constructing a fire line.

Town of Queensbury

Warren County

Water Rescue: On Jan. 10 at 10:15 a.m., Forest Rangers overheard radio traffic about an ice rescue on Glen Lake in Queensbury. Rangers Donegan, Kabrehl, and Quinn responded along with multiple fire departments, including Bay Ridge, Bolton, Lake George, North Queensbury, and Queensbury. Rangers helped get the 74-year-old from Queensbury out of the water to a waiting ambulance. The subject was taken to Glens Falls hospital. If he were not wearing a personal floatation device, the outcome may have been much different. Resources were clear at 11:28 a.m.

City of Kingston

Ulster County

Wilderness Rescue: On Jan. 11 at 4:45 p.m., Forest Rangers Franceschina and Horn responded to Bluestone Wild Forest for a report of a mountain biker with an upper leg injury. When Rangers arrived, Ruby Fire, Sawkill Volunteer Fire, and paramedics were already at the scene. The 68-year-old from Kingston had suffered a broken femur after falling from his bike approximately one mile from the Jockey Hill Wintergreen trailhead. Rescue crews transported the patient via fire department ATV back to the trailhead. He was then taken to Kingston Hospital. Resources were clear at 6:30 p.m.

Hamlet of Valhalla

Westchester County

Training: On Jan. 12 Forest Rangers Cowart, O’Connell, Pries, and Russo conducted a Basic Wildland Fire Suppression Course. Rangers taught 27 professional firefighters from Eastchester, Fairview, Long Beach, Newburgh, New Rochelle, Peekskill, Pelham Manor, Rye, Rye Brook, Scarsdale, and White Plains fire departments.

Town of Clifton

St. Lawrence County

Flat Ice Rescue Training: On Jan.12, Forest Rangers conducted flat ice rescue training at DEC’s Cranberry Lake Complex in St. Lawrence County. Participants, including nine recent Academy graduates, completed classroom and field training. Classroom instruction included pre-planning, response, and coordination of flat ice rescue incidents. The field portion of the training highlighted self-rescue techniques, along with reach, throw, and go responses. The DEC Region 6 airboat was deployed to provide operators and crew with additional training to deliver personnel to the scene and safely transition victims from the water to the deck of the airboat.

Town of Shandaken

Ulster County

Wilderness Rescue: On Jan. 15 at 12:05 p.m., Ulster County 911 requested Forest Ranger assistance with the rescue of a hiker with a lower leg injury at Giant Ledge in the Slide Mountain Wilderness Area. Rangers Franke, Quinones, Schweider, and Stratton reached the 70-year-old and splinted her lower leg. Rangers then packaged the hiker from Pennsylvania into a litter.

Big Indian, Claryville, and Pine Hill fire departments assisted with the half-mile carry out. At approximately 4:30 p.m., the hiker was taken to the hospital by Shandaken EMS. During the incident, Rangers Franke and Schweider were rerouted to respond to another injured hiker from the same hiking party, but closer to the trailhead.

The 71-year-old suffered a head injury from a fall and was airlifted to the hospital. Trail conditions were icy and Rangers needed microspikes during the rescues. Hikers are reminded to be prepared for winter conditions. Tips on how to pack and prepare for a winter hike are available on DEC’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/NYSDEC/videos/605154034945922

Village of Lake Placid

Essex County

Public Safety: Seven Forest Rangers are helping ensure the public’s safety during the FISU World University Games, an 11-day competition and celebration of international university sports and culture. Thousands of student athletes from more than 50 countries are competing in 12 different sports.

Be sure to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s Hike Smart NY, Adirondack Backcountry Information, and Catskill Backcountry Information webpages for more information.

If a person needs a Forest Ranger, whether it’s for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, they should call 833-NYS-RANGERS. If a person needs urgent assistance, they can call 911. To contact a Forest Ranger for information about a specific location, the DEC website has phone numbers for every Ranger listed by region: https://www.dec.ny.gov/about/667.html

