NEW YORK – The New York State Division of Consumer Protection today urged parents and caregivers to pay attention to product recalls. This month, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which issues product recalls across all categories of consumer goods, re-issued earlier recalls for two inclined sleep products after additional infant deaths were reported. Inclined sleepers are dangerous for babies and increase the risk of suffocation.

“Infants spend most of their time sleeping so it’s important to provide a safe sleep environment for babies,” Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez said. “I urge all New Yorkers to stop using these products and pay attention to product recalls. Sales and distribution of these recalled items are prohibited and illegal. Using these recalled sleeper puts children’s lives at risk.”

In January 2023, both Fisher-Price and Kids2 re-issued alerts after their products remained in circulation almost four years after these products were originally recalled.

In April 2019, Fisher-Price alerted consumers to over 30 infant fatalities linked to its Fisher-Price Rock n’ Play Sleeper. Since the initial recall, seventy (70) more infant deaths have been reported bringing the total number to a devastating 100 infant fatalities.

Other recent inclined sleeper CPSC recalls, warnings, and actions are available in our September DCP consumer alert.

In response to this disturbing trend, the CPSC issued a New Federal Infant Sleep Products Safety Standard. This new mandatory standard eliminates potentially hazardous sleep products in the marketplace that currently do not meet CPSC standards for infant sleep, this includes inclined sleepers, travel and compact bassinets and in-bed sleepers.

Inclined sleepers can cause young children to accidentally suffocate, and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that caregivers put babies to sleep on a firm, flat surface.

PARENTS ARE REMINDED OF SAFE SLEEP GUIDANCE FOR BABIES

Babies spend most of their time sleeping, so making sure that baby’s sleep spaces are safe is critical. Safe sleep is as easy as A, B, C: Alone, Back, and Crib.

A – Alone. Baby should always sleep Alone. Always keep the baby’s sleep space bare (fitted sheet only) to prevent suffocation. Do not use pillows, padded crib bumpers, quilts, or comforters.

B – Back. Put baby on their Back. Always place the baby to sleep on the baby’s back to reduce the risk of sudden unexpected infant death syndrome (SUID/SIDS) and suffocation.

C – Crib. Put baby in a safe Crib. Provide infants with a firm sleep surface and keep the crib empty. Avoid using sleep positioning devices.

HOW TO CHOOSE SAFE PRODUCTS FOR YOUR BABY:

Complete product registration cards. Product registration cards are required for all durable infant and toddler products. When a company has your name and contact information, they are required to contact you to notify you if the product is recalled. Stay updated on the latest product recalls. Check for recalls online at CPSC (www.cpsc.gov) and FDA (www.fda.gov) or follow DCP on social media. If you have a recalled product, the first thing you should do is stop using it. Check for recalls before you buy or use new or used baby items.Stores are not always up to date on the latest the recall information, so don’t assume a product is safe just because it’s for sale at a local retailer. Remember to also check for recalls if you purchase used items online, through social media (Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, etc.) or at a “mom swap” or garage sale. Don’t sell or donate recalled items. Do not sell or give away recalled items; instead follow the recall guidance. In the instance of inclined infant sleepers be sure to destroy the sleeper so that it can’t be used by anyone else. Regularly schedule a safety check-up on products in your home and check for recalls. Make it a habit to continuously track recalls since hundreds of items are regularly added that have been recalled for safety concerns.

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection provides resources and education materials to consumers on product safety, as well as voluntary mediation services between consumers and businesses. The Consumer Assistance Helpline 1-800-697-1220 is available Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding State Holidays, and consumer complaints can be filed at any time at www.dos.ny.gov/consumer-protection.

For more consumer protection tips, follow the Division on social media at Twitter: @NYSConsumer and Facebook: www.facebook.com/nysconsumer

