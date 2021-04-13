New York State To Pause Use Of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Statewide

UPDATE (as of 4 p.m. today): The Oswego County Health Department cancelled a COVID-19 vaccination clinic that was scheduled at SUNY Oswego today “out of an abundance of caution” following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration on the use of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The county will also be pausing the use of this vaccine. More information can be found here.

ALBANY, NY – Today, state officials announced due to a recommendation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine administration will be paused statewide immediately.

The FDA and CDC released a joint statement today: “As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine have been administered in the U.S. CDC and FDA are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine….Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare.” The full statement can be found here.

A joint media briefing with the CDC and FDA to discuss six reported cases of a rare type of blood clot in individuals who received the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine can be viewed here.

Today New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker released the following statement:

“Today the CDC and FDA issued a statement recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution. New York State will follow the CDC and FDA recommendation and pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine statewide immediately today while these health and safety agencies evaluate next steps. All appointments for Johnson & Johnson vaccines today at New York State mass vaccination sites will be honored with the Pfizer vaccine.

“As the CDC and FDA have said, any adverse events related to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine ‘appear to be extremely rare’ and, ‘People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.’ [The FDA and CDC say health care providers are asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System at https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html.]

“I am in constant contact with the federal government and we will update New Yorkers as more information becomes available.”

Johnson & Johnson released a statement today in response to the pause of the vaccine.

“We are aware of an extremely rare disorder involving people with blood clots in combination with low platelets in a small number of individuals who have received our COVID-19 vaccine,” J&J said in a press release. “The United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases out of more than 6.8 million doses administered. Out of an abundance of caution, the CDC and FDA have recommended a pause in the use of our vaccine. In addition, we have been reviewing these cases with European health authorities. We have made the decision to proactively delay the rollout of our vaccine in Europe. We have been working closely with medical experts and health authorities, and we strongly support the open communication of this information to healthcare professionals and the public.”

The full statement can be found here.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Onondaga County Commissioner of Health, Dr. Indu Gupta today announced a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine immediately at all Onondaga County clinics. Until further notice, any planned appointments for Johnson & Johnson at these clinics will instead be offered Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or canceled if no other vaccine is available.

SUNY Chancellor Malatras also announced today SUNY is following the recommendation from the FDA, CDC and NYSDOH to immediately pause, out of an abundance of caution, administering the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine. SUNY is working with New York state to locate and receive alternative COVID-19 vaccines for their students.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...