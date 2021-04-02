GRANBY, NY – New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that work has begun on a $2.56 million project to replace the State Route 48 Bridge over Tannery Creek in the Town of Granby.

The new bridge will enhance safety, improve resiliency and help ensure the continued flow of people and commerce along a vital roadway for Central New York motorists. State Route 48 traverses the western side of the Oswego River from the City of Oswego to the northern end of Interstate 690 in Baldwinsville, providing access to the cities of Fulton, Oswego and Syracuse; as well as the New York State Thruway.

“A safe and efficient transportation network is vital to the well-being of our communities and the continued growth of our economy,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “This bridge replacement project in Oswego County is another sign of New York State’s commitment to creating a 21st Century infrastructure that will benefit residents and visitors alike and keep Central New York Rising for many years to come.”

The project will replace the existing bridge, which was built in 1932, with a modern steel, multi-girder bridge that will have a higher clearance to reduce the potential for roadway flooding during severe weather events. The new bridge will also include wide, 5-foot shoulders on either side to better accommodate pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

During preliminary construction activities, lane and shoulder closures with alternating one-way traffic controlled by flaggers will be utilized as necessary for daily operations. One lane in each direction will be available overnight during preliminary activities.

Bridge construction will take place in stages, requiring one lane to be closed to traffic throughout the bulk of the project. Alternating one-way traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal.

Part of Governor Cuomo’s commitment to building a 21st Century transportation infrastructure, this project will benefit thousands of commuters and motorists who use this vital corridor every day. The project supports economic growth in the region as part of a safe, resilient and reliable transportation network.

Accelerating CNY Rising

Today’s announcement complements “Central NY Rising,” the region’s comprehensive blueprint to generate robust economic growth and community development. The State has already invested more than $6.3 billion in the region since 2012 to lay the groundwork for the plan – capitalizing on global market opportunities, strengthening entrepreneurship and creating an inclusive economy. Today, unemployment is down to the lowest levels since before the Great Recession; personal and corporate income taxes are down; and businesses are choosing places like Syracuse, Oswego and Auburn as a destination to grow and invest in.

Now, the region is accelerating Central NY Rising with a $500 million State investment through the Upstate Revitalization Initiative, announced by Governor Cuomo in December 2015. The State’s $500 million investment will incentivize private business to invest well over $2.5 billion – and the region’s plan, as submitted, projects up to 5,900 new jobs. More information is available here.

